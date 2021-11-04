MURRAY – The Murray Business Lions Club will host their fourth annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The proceeds will benefit Soup for the Soul.
Race organizer Susan Davis explained there will be many awards this year for different categories. The categories are age divisions, top male and female finishers, shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. As always, there will also be a costume contest so runners and viewers are encouraged to dress up. In past races, many runners have dressed up as pilgrims, turkeys and even other foods.
“We (also) have an award for the largest group,” Davis said. “They don’t all have to be runners, just bring the whole family out and cheer for the runners.”
This year, instead of giving out T-shirts to runners, Davis said they will be handing out sweatshirts. The first 200 runners that register for the race will also receive a coffee cup to commemorate the event.
The race will start at 7:30 a.m., with late registration at 7 a.m. Davis explained the race starts early so runners can return to their families to celebrate the holiday.
This year the race will be managed by Mid-South Race Timing and will be a chip-timed race. Davis explained that there are two ways to start a race, chip and gun start. With gun start, everyone starts at the same time, meaning those towards the back or are late will have to work harder to catch up. With a chip start, once a runner crosses the starting line mat, the chip will track their personal start time. This will also allow runners to socially distance.
Runners can register online and also at David Taylor Chrysler in Murray or Benton. Packets for those who register will begin on Nov. 22. The Lions Club will post on their Facebook where the locations for pickup will be. Those that do not want to run but still want to donate can do so online.
“It’s a great family event and it’s a great company event,” Davis said. “We have several businesses that are paying for all their employees and their family members who want to run. (It’s) Just a way of giving back to their employees, helping with physical fitness and raising money for a very great charity. Soup for the Soul has done so much for the community.”
