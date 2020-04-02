MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department announced late Wednesday night that it has received notification of the county’s fourth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As with previous cases, the department said in a news release that it is working to identify and contact all those who might have been exposed to the person. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient is a resident of Calloway County. Additional details about the person cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws, the department said.
“The best way to prevent exposure is to practice social distancing, which is defined as staying 6 feet away from other individuals and not congregating or gathering under any circumstance,” said Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall. “By social distancing, we reduce the risk of exposure to our most vulnerable people who are those are over 60 and those with chronic diseases, undergoing cancer treatment, or have a suppressed immune system.”
Paschall added, “To all the businesses, schools, churches, community agencies, and groups that have complied with the executive orders, we thank you and we appreciate you placing the health of our community as a priority. To all the healthcare facilities and our hospital, thank you for your service and dedication. Within the next few weeks, it is a crucial time in the battle against this virus. At this point in time, we need to make every effort to reduce the risk of exposure, because this virus does not discriminate. The health of our community is dependent upon compliance and cooperation from every person.”
Attempts to reach Paschall for additional comments on Thursday were unsuccessful.
The department said that if you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also continues to post new information.
