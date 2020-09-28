MURRAY – In a continuation of a case that was announced last week, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Gregory Wilson in reference to an investigation into drug trafficking near a daycare.
Wilson, 22, of Murray, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a school (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor). He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Three other Murray men were previously arrested Wednesday after CCSO deputies seized two pounds of marijuana and more than 100 packages of THC edibles. According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, CCSO deputies obtained a search warrant for 1603 A Bourland Lane in Murray and served the warrant at approximately 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Kayden T. Rogers, 18; Ali D. Hammonds, 18; and Avion Cavitt, 21, all of Murray, were arrested and each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.