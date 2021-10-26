MURRAY – Murray’s Rock Steady Boxing class, which helps Parkinson’s disease patients and others suffering from similar symptoms, is preparing for next weekend’s 5K run to raise money for the class.
The Fighting Back 5K and Fun Run – which will include a road race and a one-mile fun run – will be held Saturday, Nov. 6. According to the race website, Rock Steady Boxing provides non-contact boxing classes for sufferers of Parkinson’s disease, and the class helps the Parkinson’s community come together to fight and improve their quality of life. Next Saturday’s event is to honor those who have fought and those who continue to fight the Parkinson’s battle, the site says.
Packet pick up for participants will be from 12-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Murray First United Methodist Church gymnasium at 503 Maple St. If weather cooperates, there will be a canopy outside, but it will be right inside the door if not. The race day packet pick up will be available from 7-7:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Bailey Pavilion in Murray’s Central Park. To learn more or sign up, people may visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/FightingBack5K.
Brittany Triplett, a trainer who runs the Murray class, said this will be the second 5K the group has held, although she didn’t publicize it as much last year because of COVID-19 precautions. She said last year’s event raised about $5,000, and she is hoping for even more success this time around because about twice as many teams have already signed up.
Triplett said the 5K is especially important because the program has moved out of its previous location and needs to purchase new equipment, such as boxing bags and gloves. She said the class is currently meeting in a local church gymnasium, but she is hoping to settle on a permanent facility soon.
Triplett said Parkinson’s patients get a lot out of the program, so she hopes to keep it successful and growing. She said research has shown that classes like Rock Steady Boxing can help patients cope with and alleviate their symptoms.
“There’s been a lot of research over the last couple of years especially, even as recently as July 2021, that shows that boxing training and Parkinson’s goes hand-in-hand,” Triplett said. “Boxers work on balance, agility, mental focus and hand-eye coordination.”
Triplett said L.C. Cooley, who died in December 2019, was an active participant in the class and benefitted a great deal from it. After he died, his daughter wanted to support the class and contacted Triplett to talk about starting the 5K. She said she was grateful to her for suggesting the idea, adding that 5K races are a relatively easy way to raise money.
One of the teams that will be participating in the race is Team Doug, which Danny Pruitt organized as a tribute to his friend Dog Wallace, who died in January 2020 from multiple systems atrophy. He also had neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), and although he was not a Parkinson’s patient, his symptoms were similar enough that the class helped him a lot.
“This class helped him to prolong his quality of life by keeping him strong physically as well as mentally, and also had a social aspect that gave him friends that could understand his circumstances first hand,” Pruitt said. “He loved this class and looked forward to going three days a week and would want to see it be successful so others in the community could possibly benefit from it as he did.”
Pruitt said it is ironic that a 5K is just over 3.2 miles long because he used to run three miles a day with Wallace when Wallace was still physically able. He said the Rock Steady Boxing class is not only great as a means of physical therapy, but also acts as a support group for its participants since people in the class can talk with each other and their spouses about managing their symptoms.
“They were helping each other come up with questions to ask their doctors,” Pruitt said. “So the class goes way beyond the physical aspect. There’s so much more to that Rock Steady Boxing program, and when I look at it as someone who doesn’t have Parkinson’s or anything like that, I (notice that) they’re helping support one another, and they don’t even know it.”
