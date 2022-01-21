MURRAY – The construction of the four-lane widening of U.S. 641 South from Murray to the Tennessee state line is currently considered 40% complete, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) estimates.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said that figure isn’t necessarily precise because the calculation is based not on the actual amount of work that has been completed so far, but is based on the percentage of the project that has been paid for by the state.
“That is a dollar amount,” Todd said. “For example, when they were building the Smithland Bridge in Livingston County and they ordered all the steel for it, that steel might have been 30-40% of the cost. So the day they ordered the steel, they had to write a check for the whole amount. So that probably made it jump up to 50% complete overnight at the time even though the steel hadn’t been assembled yet. So that kind of throws things off (for an estimation of progress).”
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for the project, which was jump-started in December 2018 with a $23 million federal BUILD (Better Using Investments to Leverage Development) grant awarded to the Calloway County Fiscal Court, KYTC said. The total contract is for $37.6 million, and when completed, there will be a new section of U.S. 641 covering 5.6 miles from Murray to Hazel and the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The existing two-lane highway carries about 6,000 vehicles per day, KYTC said.
From Glendale Road to the state line, there will be a total of about 6.5 miles of new four-lane highway by the time the project is finished, but the first mile – which was completed several months ago – was a separate phase and is not considered part of the 40% completion being reported by KYTC, Todd said.
“That first mile was done as a separate project, so it’s completed, other than coming back in the spring to do some landscaping and seeding and that kind of stuff,” Todd said. “So that 40% does not include that first mile. That was done as a separate phase, and the next project starts at the Clarks River bridges and goes south to the state line from there.”
Crews are continuing to build new bridges over the Clarks River south of Murray, but beyond that, the contractor has already laid down about two miles of base course, which currently ends at Tobacco Road about half a mile from the current U.S. 641 South.
“They probably figured that by going ahead and putting down the base courses of asphalt, that would minimize any erosion that might occur along that section once they get the grade and drain done,” Todd said.
There are also some sections where the contractor has done some base reinforcing work, Todd said.
“That’s where you mix cement with the base of the roadway, and I know they did some of that in the fall,” he said. “Essentially, that helps to solidify the base of the roadway and provide a better long-term base of it.
Todd said the KYTC has not announced a firm completion date for the project yet, but it is expected to finish sometime in summer 2023.
“This is a new terrain and new corridor of U.S. 641,” Todd said. “It replaces the old road, and once the new road is open, the existing road will get a new number. They’ll usually come up with a four-digit number, which (in this case) will have 641 or something similar in it. It will be a state route then.”
Explaining how the KYTC settled on the final route, Todd said, “When they looked at two or three options they considered, there were a couple of historic farms that were homestead farms that were still in the same family. I think there were also some barns that had some historic context, either for the design or the style (so the route steered clear of those).”
In related transportation news, the City of Murray has also been working for several years toward creating a business loop that would connect U.S. 641 with Murray’s east side, bypassing 12th Street.
“It would build a connector between KY 121 and KY 94 along the southeast edge of Murray, and the city is doing the project,” Todd said. “They decided they wanted to do it, and so we (KYTC) gave them the money for the design part.”
Todd said that once the city purchases property through which the road would be built, the next step would probably be to come back to KYTC seeking a grant to begin actual construction. He complimented the community for taking such strong initiative to steer road projects that have been desired for quite a long time by local residents.
“I think (the business loop planning) is pretty aggressive on their part, and that’s kind of like what got the 641 project started,” Todd said. “(The county and city) got the federal BUILD grant that allowed it to go ahead and be built as a four-lane instead of a 2+1 or a super two (a wide two-lane highway). So Murray’s been pretty aggressive at getting some road work done.”
