MURRAY — Throughout the past 50-or-so years, the main reaction to the idea of an expansion to four lanes of U.S. 641 South between Murray and the Tennessee state line at Hazel has been, “I’ll believe it when I see it” for most Calloway County residents.
In the past few days, something has happened just south of the Murray city limits that may make even the strongest doubter question his motivations. Dirt has gone to pavement.
“It’s a delight for us,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd Tuesday, as rollers and screeds from Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers laid asphalt on what will someday be the northbound lanes of the expanded highway on a stretch roughly from the Clarks River to Glendale Road.
“They’ve actually been holding off for the weather. They just had to wait a while for it to dry out after all of that rain we had last week.” Todd said, referring to heavy rains that fell in western Kentucky, as well as Calloway County, around the middle of last week. One of those storms dumped about 2.3 inches on Murray in about an hour. “I would say this has just started up in the last couple of days.
“I don’t think they were planning to start (paving) before July 4.”
Todd said the paving on the northbound lane will soon lead to action on the southbound lane as well.
“We’re looking at a traffic shift in another week or two. They haven’t given me an exact date, but the plan is they’ll pave these new lanes, then they’ll shift the traffic and reconstruct the existing lanes,” he said. “I think they’ll probably put a base course of asphalt (on the northbound lanes), then move traffic over. They’ll be doing dirt moving along the southbound lane soon. Once they get the base course of asphalt on, they should start moving traffic back and forth to be able to put down the actual driving surface.”
Todd said something crews have made sure to ensure is access for residents living along streets that move off the highway, such as Peggy Ann and Riverwood Road, which now has a detour in place about 200 yards south of where the street starts and allows residents to use the paved surface. That detour is across from Tabard Drive.
“That’s part of the deal and we’ve made sure (Riverwood residents) have had access from the very beginning,” he said. “Before this, they’ve had gravel, but maintaining access to that subdivision is just part of what we call a maintenance of travel, or MOT. I haven’t been down there in about a month, but from what I’m seeing, they are way beyond what I saw the last time I was there.”
In addition, a bridge is under construction over the river on the southbound lane. That is at the end of this first mile-long stretch for the project. KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat told the Murray City Council in May that, at that time, the project was about 20% complete, but was operating ahead of schedule.
The first mile is the first of two phases of this project that were made possible from a nearly $23 million grant the community received from the federal government just before Christmas in 2018.
