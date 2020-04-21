641 South widening moving along

MURRAY – Despite the challenges that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic, the project to widen U.S. 641 South is progressing and on pace to bid the next phase of the project in September, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
In December 2018, Murray and Calloway County received notice that the community had been approved for a federal grant known as Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or a BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant. Speaking to local leaders in Frankfort in February, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray noted the importance of the grant to get the project moving.
“This $23 million BUILD grant went to Calloway County for the reconstruction and widening of U.S. 641 from Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line,” Gray said. “Completing this corridor will give us a critical transportation link connecting Calloway County to Interstate 40 via Paris, Tennessee and it will unlock economic development opportunity for the rural southwestern region of the state. The design and environmental work on the project is complete and we are actively purchasing right of way today to move the construction contract this fall.”
In January, KYTC senior staff presented the 2020 Recommended Highway Plan to the legislature, which included funding for the 641 project. The plan called for more than $2.4 million to be used for the project in 2020 and $19.5 million for 2021.
Keith Todd, KYTC spokesman for District 1, said Monday that at this time, the cabinet does not anticipate major disruptions in the project schedule due to coronavirus issues.
“The Cabinet continues to work with our consultants and contractors on advancing scheduled projects while following COVID-19 safety guidelines,” Todd said. “As is always the case, timelines may be adjusted due to various circumstances. We’ll continue to monitor and review issues and provide timely updates should something change.”
Todd said motorists can already see construction progressing on Phase I of the project that covers the first mile at the south edge of Murray. It runs from the Clarks River Bridge at mile point 5.66 extending northward to mile point 6.66 at the intersection with U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $6,097,432 Phase I section. Todd said Phase I is currently estimated at 10% complete. Much of the initial work has involved utility work to prepare for full construction activity to ramp up in the coming weeks.
“The contractor started last fall with the intention to complete as much utility work as possible during the winter months,” Todd said. “We had a mild winter, so I suspect they did fairly well, other than the fact that it’s been really wet since January.”
Phase II is expected to be ready for construction this fall. It covers the reconstruction of U.S. 641 from the Middle Fork Clarks River Bridge at the south end of Murray to Hazel. Todd said a majority of the right-of-way has been acquired. KYTC engineers, design staff and consultants are completing the final design and working to obtain the necessary Army Corps of Engineers permits. KYTC engineers indicate the project is still on target for a September 2020 “letting.”
“That’s when we expect it to be ready for us to place the project for bidding by contractors,” Todd explained. “Once those bids are received it usually takes a couple of weeks to review them to assure that the lowest bid meets all the project requirements. It would then generally take about a month before construction on the rest of the new four-lane would actually start.”
Phase II of the project is expected to take about two construction seasons to complete, Todd said.
Todd noted that large projects such as the 641 widening that include acquiring a significant number of right-of-ways often do not proceed linearly.
“Those don’t run linearly usually; you may have a piece of property on one end of a project that is still in negotiation and a piece on the other end (also being negotiated),” Todd said. “So that’s not a linear thing where they would start at Murray and work southward. They work through them as they can work out an agreement with somebody and get them done and they move on to the next one.
“We can’t start work until we get all of it acquired. Once we get all of the property acquired, some of the utility companies may go ahead and start moving their utilities, but that comes as a separate phase later on because they generally want to be paid for that unless there’s something they’re moving anyway. If they’re in the area working on something and they know we’re coming, sometimes they’ll go ahead and move stuff as they work along. So that’s kind of a work in progress too.”
