MURRAY – Although Murray State University professor Yoko Hatakeyama did not grow up knowing anyone directly affected by the two atomic bombs dropped at the end of World War II, the memory runs deep in her home country and is used as a continuing plea for peace.
Last Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. dropping the atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, and Sunday was the anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki. After the bombings on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, Japan surrendered to the Allies on Aug. 15. The conventional wisdom at the time was that President Harry Truman had no choice but to authorize the bombings to avoid a potential costly and bloody invasion of the Japanese mainland. Although many Americans still believe the bombs were a necessary evil, it has become more commonplace in the decades since to question if that was indeed the case.
Hatakeyama is Murray State’s senior instructor of Japanese, having originally come to the university as a teaching assistant in 1991 before she was hired full-time in 1994. She was born in 1950 in the capital city of Tokyo, so she was five years removed from the war and far away from the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“Since my family is not from the area close to either Hiroshima or Nagasaki, I do not know anyone personally who was impacted by the bombs,” she said. “I was in the generation who had taken the peace education most. Having grown up, we were taught that what we had suffered resulted from the Japanese military government’s wrongdoing and that we must try hard to create a peaceful world, particularly as the only nation in the world who experienced the atomic bombs.
“When I came to the U.S. in 1991, I realized that the U.S. didn’t teach students about their use of the atomic bombs during World War II. I felt that I had a mission that I needed to tell students what had happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the bombings. I started to talk about Hiroshima and Nagasaki in my culture courses.”
Those lessons eventually led to Hatakeyama taking some of her students on an annual trip to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which was established in the city in 1955 and has undergone several major renovations since then. The visits were part of her Japan summer program, and she has brought students there every year – save this year with the COVID-19 pandemic – since 2000.
“Students may know the number of the victims, such as (the fact that) 140,000 people died in Hiroshima due to the A-bomb at the end of 1945, but the number does not tell us much,” Hatakeyama said. “I want students to realize … people’s daily lives there and that each person had a personal story. I strongly believe that unless we learn and realize how terrible and inhumane the bomb is, we may not be able to prevent a future use of a nuclear weapon.”
Hatakeyama said the Japan summer program has invited a “hibakusha” – the Japanese term for a survivor of the atomic bomb – to meet and speak with students for the last five years. According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Keiko Ogura was 8 years old when her city of Hiroshima was bombed. She later married Kaoru Ogura, who served as director of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and died in 1979. After her husband’s death, she took up the mission to spread knowledge about the bombings and keep the survivors’ stories alive.
“My students knew, historically, that there was an atomic bomb that was dropped by the United States over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but that’s it; they didn’t know more than that,” Hatakeyama said. “So they went to the museum and they saw all the artifacts and all the information, and they were really shocked.”
Hatakeyama said meeting with Keiko Ogura and hearing about what she remembered from that day was the perfect way to illustrate the painful reality of the bombings, especially since Ogura is the only hibakusha who speaks fluent English. She said they had met other hibakushas before Ogura, but there wasn’t as much emotional impact on the students when Hatakeyama had to translate for them.
“She is always great because she always says at the end of her lecture, ‘I don’t blame you. I just want you to understand and I want you to talk about what you hear from me to people in the United States,’” Hatakeyama said, adding that she has even hugged some of the students.
She added, “She always said to them the same thing, which is the same message I always want to give students, which is that we don’t blame the United States – we blame the war. In order for us to not repeat the same thing – meaning the use of a nuclear weapon – people should know about the atomic bombs. She wants as many American people and as many people in the world as possible to know about the atomic bomb. She is already getting close to 90, and I don’t know how long she’s going to live, so I think she has a mission to let people know what happened to Hiroshima.”
While Hatakeyama said all her students were shocked by the exhibitions they saw at the museum, some were still unconvinced that the U.S. was wrong to have dropped the bombs.
“It depends on the person,” she said. “I really want them to think about it. How or what they think is not my issue; I just want them to see.”
Charlotte Beahan is a Murray State history professor emeritus whose specialty is East Asian history. She also taught courses on World War II in the Pacific before her retirement in 2016, and she participated in Hatakeyama’s program and traveled with her and the students to the Hiroshima museum. She said it was interesting to see how the museum has changed over the years.
“There’s a bit more context to the war itself (now),” she said. “Originally, the first time I went through, it was almost as if suddenly bombers appeared and (Japan) was bombed. It sort of started with the bombing and didn’t give any background on the war. Japan had invaded China and then the war had gone on for several years and then Japan moved on to Pearl Harbor. That was simply not there (at the museum’s beginning), and now there’s more context about it. I just read someplace that someone who has been since I’ve been said there are fewer gruesome displays, but the main context of that museum is simply – and this is very correct – that this was a horrible event and it should never happen again. That the world should not use atomic weapons again.”
Beahan said there were other bombings – including Dresden and Hamburg, Germany and Rotterdam in the Netherlands – during the war that killed just as many people, but the fact that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were each decimated by one bomb was one of the factors that made it so scary.
“The raids on Tokyo in March ’45 killed as many people as the atomic bomb, but it took hundreds of planes to do it,” she said.
Beahan said there is a new book, “Fallout” by Lesley Blume, that examines the impact of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and TIME magazine correspondent John Hersey’s 1946 book, “Hiroshima.” She said that before Hersey’s book was published, the U.S. government did not release any information about the effects of the bomb.
“There was no discussion and no photos; it wasn’t known (by Americans) until Hersey’s ‘Hiroshima’ did that,” she said. “There’s been an ongoing debate of the necessity of dropping the bomb among historians for years, and it’s taken some interesting turns.”
Beahan said that in 1945, there was likely no American serving in the military who did not think the bomb was a necessary step in ending the war.
“They thought that bomb had saved their lives,” she said. “They simply thought that was why they weren’t going to have to go into the Pacific War. Certainly, anybody who has a father or grandfather who had that experience is eternally grateful for that. The question of whether or not the bomb made the difference in the Japanese decision (to surrender) is one of the areas of debate. The argument is that it took several days for the Japanese government to assess what the bomb damage was before the decision was made to accept surrender – but there’s a very good argument that they were far more afraid of … having Russia as part of the occupation forces. It was the fear of Russia that pushed the final decision. That’s an argument that’s been advanced.”
One fact that Beahan said supports this argument is that the Russians came into Manchuria the same day the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Aug. 9, and “mowed over” the Japanese forces there. Japan might have feared that if the country did not surrender and were instead invaded, they might have eventually been under communist rule.
Beahan said another argument that the bomb was not the deciding factor in ending the war is that the Japanese power structure wanted to protect Emperor Hirohito and keep him as the head of state and became nervous when the U.S. said after the second bomb was dropped that “the Japanese people will decide the fate of the emperor.”
“That might have been enough to make the people who made the final decision say, ‘OK, we’ll take our chances and we’ll accept surrender,’” Beahan said.
Beahan said that some historians believe that dropping the atomic bomb wasn’t necessary because Japan was already so close to defeat.
“I know the figures that were given to Truman about the casualties it would take to invade Japan were probably pretty exaggerated; the Japanese really were at their tether,” she said. “But we’ll never know.”
Hatakeyama said that although she does not believe there has ever been any moral justification for the bombings, she could at least understand the argument some people make that the first one was necessary as a show of force. However, she thinks there is no way Japan would not have surrendered after Hiroshima, so she does not see how anyone could think the second bomb was needed at all.
“Being Japanese,” she said, “I think the first one was wrong, but I don’t understand why they needed to drop the second bomb. The first bomb was enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.