CHERRY CORNER – The small community of Cherry Corner is getting ready for its biggest event that puts them on the map. That event is, of course, the seventh annual West Kentucky Chuckwagon Races which ushers in thousands of people every year.
Darren McCuiston hosts the event every year at his family’s ranch.
“It’s an event that was basically replicated from the Oklahoma land rush when you went out and claimed ground back in the 1800s,” McCuiston said. “It’s (from) racing wagons to get your land, then you had your chuckwagons to bring your food.”
The race is one of eight races in the Arkansa Chuckwagon Race Association (ACWRA). Six of those races are in Arkansa, one at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee and, of course, one just five miles southwest of Murray.
The races have seven different divisions ranging from small ponies and mules to huge thoroughbred horses. The last division, which is the thoroughbred division, has the horses pulling 1,000 pound wagons.
“When they go by they rumble the ground,” McCuiston said. “You hear the wood popping in the wagon and hear their feet hitting the ground. At the track here it takes your breath away..it’s incredible to see these people who have never seen (the races) before. Being around a horse … there’s something special about it.”
The events started Thursday with team sorting and will continue into Sunday. Friday will have barrel racing at 7 p.m. and a live band after. The band for this year will be the Blackford Creek Band and they will also perform Saturday night.
Also on Saturday, there will be team roping at 9 a.m. and the actual chuckwagon race at 2 p.m. They have about 62 wagons this year. McCuiston advises people to arrive early so they can hitch a ride to the arena from the parking lot.
After the race, there will be the St. Jude Live Auction. Last year the auction brought in $22,000. The big ticket item this year will be a lifesize horse sculpture made of sticks. The artist is Deann Anderson, McCuiston’s sister. There will also be a wagon that was donated by Shane and Amy Lambert of Lambert’s Post Frame Building Sales, and a wooden cooler made by Rick McCuiston. McCuiston said the auction is extra special this year because of who the auctioneer group is. That group will be Steve Cherry and his crew from Bowling Green. Cherry is a state champion auctioneer and is the founder of Kentucky Auction Academy.
Some might argue what makes the races exciting are the announcers, Ed Rehmus and Dean Holman.
“It’s just one heck of a show because they are always going on about something all the time,” McCuiston said.
“(The western heritage) kind of demolished over the years because everything got so expensive and the world kind of split ways, so to speak,” McCuiston said. But, now we are trying to put it back. When we started, I saw a need of western lifestyle entertainment. I saw the need for that and here we are.”
To see prices for the event and the schedule visit their Facebook page, West Kentucky Chuckwagon Races, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.