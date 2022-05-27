MURRAY – It’s hard for the modern mind to place themselves in the shoes of someone in the early 1940s, when U.S. victory in World War II wasn’t a foregone conclusion, but there was a period of time when there was a very real possibility of defeat.
The Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942, however, demonstrated that Japan’s mainland was vulnerable to aerial attacks, and although it isn’t as well-remembered today as many WW II military missions, it served as a major morale boost for Americans at the time.
Murray resident John Griffin’s father, Tom Griffin – who died in 2013 at the age of 96 – was part of the Doolittle Raid, which is named for Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle and sometimes called the Tokyo Raid. Although Griffin didn’t attend the raiders’ reunions with his father as a boy growing up in Cincinnati, he later became active with group known as the Children of the Doolittle Raiders. With last month marking the 80th anniversary of the U.S. attack on Tokyo, the group participated in a major celebration in Florida.
A Historynet.com article from 2018 said that immediately after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt wanted his senior military leaders to take the fight directly to Tokyo. Army Air Forces leaders planned a surprise attack on the Japanese capital using an “aircraft carrier protected by a 15-ship task force —including a second carrier, four cruisers, eight destroyers, and two oilers —(to) steam into striking distance of Tokyo.” Sixteen B-25 medium bombers would then take off from the carrier – which had never before been attempted – to attack Tokyo and the industrial cities of Yokohama, Nagoya, Kanagawa, Kobe and Osaka. The path of destruction totaled more than 200 miles, and the airmen ended the raid by landing in regions of China controlled by the Nationalists.
Griffin said that while the raid didn’t do much material damage, it came at a time when the U.S. was facing unmitigated losses throughout the South Pacific and needed a glimmer of hope. As Japan was taking over island after island, Emperor Hirohito was boasting to his people that the country was basically an island fortress that would never be attacked.
“So when the attack came, those attitudes just flipped,” Griffin said. “The Americans now had something to hang their hats on, and the Japanese were wondering, ‘What the heck? We can’t believe our emperor?’”
Griffin said that at that point, the Japanese high command brought back many experienced pilots from the frontlines to guard the homeland, which made them more vulnerable in the territories they had captured. One of their biggest tactical errors, though, was that the raid on Tokyo influenced Japan to rush forward plans to attack Midway Island north of Pearl Harbor, Griffin said.
“Luckily (for the U.S.) they moved that forward and the Americans broke the (Japanese communications) code and realized they were indeed coming,” Griffin said. “America sunk three aircraft carriers while there were some 400 planes in the air. That was a terrible loss for Japan, and all because the Doolittle Raid had changed their planning. They were not going to move that quickly on Midway. So the raid deserves the credit for slowly but surely turning the tide on the war.”
Griffin said that although he has researched and read a lot about the Doolittle Raid as an adult – especially with his involvement in the Children group – and is proud of his father’s service, it wasn’t something he heard much about at all as a kid.
“I would refer you to Tom Brokaw’s book about ‘The Greatest Generation’ and how they kept quiet about it,” Griffin said. “They didn’t talk about it and certainly didn’t brag about it. Dad’s few stories about it were funny stories and were disjointed. You didn’t know, when the story took place with respect to whether it was before or after (other stories). But when he started going to the reunions in the late ‘60s, the ‘boys’ would talk to each other. I didn’t go at that time, but the younger generation of kids (my age) who went said they learned more sitting outside the circle of guys talking about stuff than they had ever read or gotten from their dads.”
In the 1990s, though, the Cincinnati Historical Museum asked Tom to participate in a World War II exhibit. Griffin said it wasn’t long before word got around and his dad started getting invited to speak all over the tri-state area.
“Everybody was calling him to come speak, and at that point in his life, he was ready to go out and talk publicly about it, and he did an excellent job,” Griffin said.
As the Raiders grew older, some of their children decided there should be an organization to carry on their fathers’ legacy after they were gone. Griffin said the Children of the Doolittle Raiders founders wanted to maintain scholarships and continue publicizing the importance of the raid. Griffin said he joined the group soon after it was formed, and this year’s 80th anniversary reunion was a “final toast” and flyover at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The base, which is near Destin, was where Doolittle trained the raiders to take off at a short distance so they could fly their B-25 Mitchell bombers from the U.S.S. Hornet aircraft carrier in its first mission.
“The B-25 was (designed) to have far, far longer takeoff,” Griffin said. “(Doolittle) thought (short takeoffs) could happen and he showed them it could happen. Of course, the training was on flat land, but they marked off the distance.”
Griffin said he and the other Children of the Doolittle Raiders have formed strong friendships over the years, and some of the members have done extensive research on the raid, even going so far as finding and interviewing people who were on the deck of the Hornet or might have been instrumental in the Eglin Field training or elsewhere. They have also talked to Chinese citizens who helped individual Raiders after they bailed out of their planes.
The Children organized a trip to China in 2018, and Griffin said they met a man who was very young when his parents helped a navigator for almost a week after he bailed out near their home. They also visited the clinic that treated some of the Raiders, which is now a memorial site. The help the Raiders received from the Chinese people is why the Children of the Doolittle Raiders award college scholarships to both American and Chinese students, Griffin said.
Griffin said the group plans a trip to Washington D.C. for the 81st anniversary next April.
