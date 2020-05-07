Justin Holland of Murray, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, reported that the high temperature for the month in Murray was 85 degrees on April 8.
The low temperature for the month was 30 degrees on April 14. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 67 degrees which was two degrees below normal and a low of 44 degrees which was three degrees below normal.
The highest wind speed was 46 mph on April 8. Thunder was reported on April 8, 12, 13 and 29. Hail was observed on April 8. Snow flurries were observed on April 14.
Precipitation of 4.02 inches was listed for the month. This was .02 inches on April 3, .65 inches on April 8, .87 inches on April 12, .54 inches on April on 13, .18 inches on April 17, .12 inches on April 19, .10 inches on April 20, .08 inches on April 21, .26 inches on April 22, .41 inches on April 23, .24 inches on April 25, .08 inches on April 28 and .47 inches on April 29. The normal precipitation for April is 4.76 inches.
The weather outlook for May calls for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
