Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 91 degrees on May 25. The low temperature for the month was 33 degrees on May 8. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 76 degrees which was two degrees below normal and a low of 56 degrees which was normal.
The highest wind speed was 38 mph on May 3. Thunder was reported on May 3, 4, 17, 26 and 28.
Precipitation of 5.43 inches was listed for the month. This was .74” May 3, .30” May 4, 1.07” May 8, .23” May 12, .90” May 13, .03” May 15, .34” May 17, .26” May 18, .02” May 19, .02” May 20, .04” May 22, .73” May 26, .57” May 27 and .18” May 28. The normal precipitation for May is 4.94 inches.
The weather outlook for June calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.