Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 96 degrees on July 20. The low temperature for the month was 68 degrees on July 1. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 91 degrees which was two degrees above normal and a low of 73 degrees which was four degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 37 mph on July 22. Thunder was reported on July 1, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 22, 24, 29 and 30. Fog was observed on July 2.
Precipitation of 7.75 inches was listed for the month. This was 2.49” July 1, .10” July 7, .09” July 8, 2.09” July 12, 1.10” July 17, .09” July 20, .70” July 22, .11” July 24, .48” July 29, .48” July 30 and .02” July 31. The normal precipitation for July is 4.44 inches.
The weather outlook for August calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
