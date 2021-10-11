MURRAY – Empty Bowls Project, which is an event to support Murray Calloway Need Line took place Friday.
“This is one of my favorite events,” said Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey. “Because it means so much. Of course, here in America and, most especially Murray, a simple meal is normally not soup or chili and crackers, bread or desserts but, a lot of places don’t have hardly anything to eat. A fourth of a cup of rice feeds an entire family in third world countries for two to three days so we are blessed here.”
Casey explains that the need for help in Murray is still critical and, if anything, they are worse than when the pandemic started. Need Line receives 2,000 applications every month of families that need help.
“We feed over 1,200 homes every month,” Casey said. “We are staying extremely busy and we are getting busier. It’s just heartwarming to see our community come together. It’s amazing.”
For $20, diners were able to pick out a handmade bowl and choose from 13 different soups and a dessert. The bowls were donated by the Murray Art Guild and Casey said without them, the event wouldn’t be possible. MAG is the one who brought the idea to Murray. The original Empty Bowl project started in 1990 in Michigan and grew into a national fundraiser to support local need lines and other charity efforts. The bowls play a special part because they are made by members of the community. Ethan Torsak, who performed during the event, said the bowls were his favorite part. Torsak has been performing at Empty Bowls Project since he was 16 and said it is one of his favorite ways to give back to the community.
Linda Hill-Woolridge, an employee at Need Line, said this was her first event.
“I think it brings the community together to support a worthwhile cause and it’s just good to see everyone especially during the pandemic. To see people come out and have the opportunity to interact with one another and socialize, it’s great.”
“ t takes the whole community to come together,” Casey said. “Because nobody is an island, we have to work together.”
