MURRAY — City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said Tuesday that his department will not stop until it has whomever is responsible for vandalizing the Murray-Calloway County Veterans Memorial at Chestnut Park in custody.
The crime was reported Tuesday morning after a passerby noticed that two of the four decorative eagles that are displayed on brick pedestals at the facility inside Chestnut Park were missing. Those eagles were then located on the ground, apparently having been smashed after they were removed from the perches sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
These eagles are replacements for the originals that were knocked to the ground in February 2017 by the winds of a powerful thunderstorm. The replacements were painted by art students at Calloway County High School before they were reset a few months later.
“This always gets to me,” Liles said. “This is something that is for people who sacrificed for our country and it’s dear to my heart. I don’t understand why people would do anything like that.
“But we’re going to put all of our efforts into solving this.”
Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates made the call to MPD after he was notified of the situation. Upon first viewing the damage, he said he had multiple forms of reaction.
“You know you’re angry, obviously. You’re mad. But, at the same time, you’re kind of upset because this is different,” Yates said. “We’ve got playgrounds and stuff that get vandalized. We have swing sets that get broken. That’s one thing, but this?
“This is something that is a memorial. This is honoring men and women for their sacrifice. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad look for this community.”
The memorial was established in the late 2000s by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Post of Murray. Longtime member and past officer Sam Warner arrived at the site shortly after Yates Tuesday and pondered the motives of whomever was responsible for the damage.
“Are they mad at us? Are they trying to bust up the lights? I don’t get it,” Warner said. “The thing of it is … if they’ve got a problem with us, they need to come tell us. If they need help with something, we’ll try to get them help.
“But I can say this … these are replaceable. And we will pursue (having Calloway art students) to (paint) them again. We can do that.”
By mid-morning, two MPD officers and a detective had been to the memorial.
Certain to be observed in their assessment of the site was the presence of what appeared to be blood spots. These were noticed by Yates and Warner after they began viewing the scene.
The spots were on both eagles, as well as the pedestals. Yates found this particularly disturbing.
“It’s beyond sad, really. They were willing to hurt themselves to do this stuff. Whoever was doing that was determined,” Yates said.
“When people get stupid, I guess they really get good at it,” Warner said of how the concrete statues probably were difficult for the culprits to handle, perhaps accounting for why blood may have been left at the scene. “Those things weigh 250 or 300 pounds each, so they’re not easy to move. I remember when they were placed on top of the bricks (after the storm destroyed the originals). Murray Electric’s folks thought they would just be able to put them back by picking them up.
“They had to have a box truck with two people inside the boom to move them into place. It was quite a deal.”
Warner also said this comes at a time he is still trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife of 49 years, Carolyn, in December. He said she was one of the first people to come to his mind Tuesday morning.
“She loved this memorial,” Sam said. “She was active in our auxiliary and spent a lot of time out here with us (when the memorial was being constructed), as did many of the other wives, of course, but she really loved this place.”
In addition, there was another incident of apparent vandalism reported Tuesday at another site of patriotic relevance. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said his office is investigating damage that was discovered at Murray Mold & Die on Industrial Road, about a mile east of the memorial.
This establishment is known for displaying a very large American flag. Knight said that it appears the perpetrators in this crime smashed the glass coverings of flood lights used to illuminate the flag at night.
Knight said that it is too early to know if the cases are connected.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621 or the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.