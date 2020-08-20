MURRAY — In the past few weeks, a movement called Better Together has utilized social media to broadcast shows on various topics in the community.
The concept is led by Murray High School teacher Michael Robinson who received the assistance of local pastors in an attempt to spread the word about the importance of civility and courtesy during turbulent times that are being faced. Tuesday night, this addressed what has been at the root of most of the issues everyone is facing so far in 2020, a coronavirus called COVD-19, which has caused quite a bit of not only frustration, but also a lot of arguing, not to mention causing people to fall ill and even die.
Tuesday, only one church-related person was involved, Glendale Road Church of Christ Preaching Minister Steve Hunter, who was joined by a panel of medical and education officials. Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell was there, as was Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall and Holly Bloodworth, a member of the Kentucky State Board of Education and they covered many topics in a little more than an hour in the taping at Murray State University’s television studio.
This also happened on the same day the White House said that Calloway County had entered what it deems a Red Zone as an area of concern because of the number of new cases. Since late May, Calloway County has reported 256 cases. O’Dell appealed to the audience to think about others and it started with the issue that sparked the most disputes during the pandemic, the wearing of masks.
“Don’t do it because some person told you to do it. Do it because it’s the right thing to do for your neighbor, your extended family and for those members of our community that are at risk,” O’Dell said, joining Paschall in proclaiming that masks are the only proven defense against the virus. “You may have it asymptomatically and you could expose somebody else and it could kill them. So just disconnect the executive orders and all of that stuff away from the messaging and just do it because you want to do it and because it’s the best thing for our community.
“If we can do it with this discussion, then we probably could have discussions about other issues and we can be a better together society.”
Hunter stressed that this is not to shame anyone who might think differently, an issue he observed has fallen along political lines. He addressed his own situation.
“I’ll be the first to say that I despise having to put this thing on,” Hunter said, displaying his mask to the camera, “but the reason I do it is because I don’t know if I have (COVID-19) and I’d hate to be the reason for someone to have caught it.”
During the pandemic, a variety of alternative theories have surfaced, including one that the virus is a hoax.
Paschall, who is also the interim director of public health at the health department, ensured the audience that this is not the case.
“It is certainly not a hoax. The numbers we report are based on actual COVIO-19 positive cases,” she said, countering another claim that has surfaced in recent months. “We do not report on persons who are re-tested, so we are not doubling up on our numbers. The deaths we report have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as well and that it is a contributing factor to their death.
“Those are real numbers and those are real people with illnesses and they are suffering with symptoms and ailments that come with them.”
The prospect of schools resuming classes, some of which are opting for some form of in-person learning, also was approached and most of the panel seemed to think that, particularly with Calloway in a continuing spike — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced that Calloway was one of 20 counties with test positivity rates of 10% or higher —online learning might be safer.
“That is a tricky question because we do have different districts doing different things,” said Bloodworth, who is now teaching at Murray State after a 32-year stay at Murray Elementary School. “I do teach now at Murray State and there are a lot of great things in place, but, here, I’m dealing with adults. Everyone is wearing masks all of the time but we can’t ask our younger children to do that.
“I’ve been taught to watch data when looking to decide what to do for a child. We’re watching for interventions to decide what we need to do next. So, to me, it seems like the wrong time to go back to school. Even for a couple of weeks, if everyone would wear masks, just do that one simple thing, and we could get those numbers to start going down, then it might be a more appropriate time to go back.”
However, O’Dell said he likes what Calloway County Schools is doing, offering multiple forms of learning instead of one, and he said that having a certain amount of students opting to stay home and learn virtually could actually help keep the virus from spreading by limiting the number of students in classrooms. Murray independent School District campuses are going online-only to start the upcoming year.
In addition, everyone asked for transparency from schools when it comes to reporting cases with Paschall indicating that use of seating charts in classrooms and on buses could significantly help in contact tracing.
Robinson said he believes the broadcast will begin airing on social media this weekend.
