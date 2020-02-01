So far, 2020 has had me looking back on things and taking note of how they have changed over the years. This is likely one of the things everyone does when they start to feel like they are getting even a little bit older.
But some news that crossed my feed today had me really taken aback by how much one particular industry that has played a big part in my life has evolved over the years: video games.
That news was that a video game publisher, Electronic Arts, made almost $1 billion last quarter from micro-transactions alone. I am old enough to remember the original Nintendo Entertainment System, though not quite old enough to have spent any real time with it. But over the years, I have seen video game consoles go from arguably an endeavor for niche tech fiends and children into a billion-dollar enterprise.
I have seen games evolve in many ways; ranging from the quality of graphics to how people play together. As a kid, playing together with people meant they had to physically be present with you in the same room. Now I play with friends from all over the country via the internet.
It’s sort of funny to think that kids playing games now will never know the cartridge era, or the fun of taking your controller over to your friend’s house to play a new game with them right after school and all weekend long. Even how kids ingest games have changed; a lot of them, apparently, enjoy watching other people play games on YouTube, content to enjoy themselves vicariously. This is just what I have heard from some people my age with their own kiddos.
But one of the most notable changes in the game industry is how much money it generates, and how video game publishers make that money. Games these days have a wider audience than ever; likely any member of Generation X and below plays games on a somewhat regular basis, and this creates a myriad of ways for companies to turn a profit.
As a kid, when I bought a game, I was buying a complete product. With the advent of the internet, the opportunity came for publishers and game developers to release more content for a game after the game had already been released. So, they already have the $60 I dropped on the original release, and now, if I so choose, I can drop a little more money to continue the adventure.
This model has created a lot of ire among older gaming generations, people my age typically, who remember the good old days where you bought a complete product and that was what you paid for. Now, products never seem truly complete, and most games come with the option for a “season pass,” which typically is about another $30 on top of your purchase that allows you to get all of the downloadable content that will come down the pipe.
Another more recent revenue model that some big publishers have begun to utilize are micro-transactions, which I mentioned earlier. This has probably been one of the most profitable business models game companies have come up with. While they have been in use for a long time with things like mobile games for smartphones, bigger game publishers like EA have begun to utilize the micro-transaction model as well.
Micro-transactions are sprinkled into a lot of EA titles—which range from popular sports games to large-scale first-person-shooters—which has garnered its fair share of groans from older members of the gaming community. This does benefit in some ways, where some games have strayed away from the paid-DLC model I previously mentioned in favor of micro-transactions. This would mean publishers will give away more core content, in the hopes that users will pay for access to premium items, which are typically cosmetic in nature.
Maybe you have heard about the popular video game “Fortnight;” it is wildly popular among younger generations and a good portion of the gaming community. This is most likely because the game is free to play, and all you have to do to hop in is download it on your game console or computer.
The game then generates revenue by encouraging players to spend money in the game itself, to unlock typically cosmetic items. This could range from different color costumers, to emotes, dances, and generally the type of thing that does not give anyone a gameplay advantage so much as a strange prestige.
An article on the gaming news website Gamespot indicated that EA made $2.835 billion in micro-transactions for the past 12 months as a whole. So while it might leave a sour taste in the mouths of some gaming fans, I personally don’t have much of an issue with the use of these transactions, since I never purchase them. This has allowed me to ultimately get access to additional content for games that I would likely have paid for if it cost money, but instead, I will let some kid who wants a special outfit for his game character to foot the bill for me.
