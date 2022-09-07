FRANKFORT – The Kentucky State Legislature gives tweens and teens throughout the commonwealth the opportunity to take part in the legislative process through its page programs. State senators and representatives sponsor interested youths to join them on the floor during the legislative session where they copy materials, deliver messages and run errands for legislators. The work may seem mundane, but the experience is unforgettable.

“This is one of my favorite parts in this role as a senator because I like having kids up there and helping them learn about the process,” Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said. “When they come up, they’ll take a capitol tour; but if it’s where I can, I try to take them inside the belly a little bit and show them where things happen and how it happens. If I have the ability to control it, I try to have them there on days when I have a committee hearing. I take them to the committee hearing and kind of explain what the committee part of the process looks like. On the floor, the real issues have been resolved in committee, and then we just deal with the results on the floor. So, I like to do that with the kids.”