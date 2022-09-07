FRANKFORT – The Kentucky State Legislature gives tweens and teens throughout the commonwealth the opportunity to take part in the legislative process through its page programs. State senators and representatives sponsor interested youths to join them on the floor during the legislative session where they copy materials, deliver messages and run errands for legislators. The work may seem mundane, but the experience is unforgettable.
“This is one of my favorite parts in this role as a senator because I like having kids up there and helping them learn about the process,” Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said. “When they come up, they’ll take a capitol tour; but if it’s where I can, I try to take them inside the belly a little bit and show them where things happen and how it happens. If I have the ability to control it, I try to have them there on days when I have a committee hearing. I take them to the committee hearing and kind of explain what the committee part of the process looks like. On the floor, the real issues have been resolved in committee, and then we just deal with the results on the floor. So, I like to do that with the kids.”
Howell said that some days are busier than others, so he prefers to schedule pages on days that are less demanding so that he can spend some time with them and show what the process is really like.
“We have a lot of disinformation out there in bits and pieces through news and social media, and I think it’s very helpful as they grow up to start learning about some of this stuff, to have a framework and a context to put it in,” he said. “Actually, being able to walk through that process with them, I think it helps give them a better appreciation of what all is going on. Sometimes things seem so simple until you look at how it’s all done and then you realize it’s not that simple.
“I think it’s a fun process, and the kids I’ve had do it, I think, have enjoyed it as well,” Howell said. “I would encourage anyone to reach out to me if they want their kids to be involved in this, and we’ll schedule times when it’s going to be good days and bring them up.”
During the last legislative session, two of Howell’s children, Madeline, 17, and Owen, 14, served as pages in the senate. Madeline, who is a senior at Murray High School, spent two days in March, while her brother Owen, who is in the eighth grade at Murray Middle School, spent two days in February.
“It’s really fulfilling,” Howell said. “I love being a parent, and I love exposing my kids to different things that I think it’s important for them to learn about. I want them to have a broader understanding of what I’m doing in this process as well. They make sacrifices for me to be able to do this as well. I’m not there to help and support them day in and day out like I normally would be. They’re teenagers; I’m not sure they miss having their dad around 24/7. They’ve had to make sacrifices and adjustments, too.”
“It was, honestly, breathtaking,” Owen said. “The capitol is just an amazing place to be, a really beautiful building and a lot bigger than you’d expect.”
“It was really interesting to see what my dad does when he goes up (to Frankfort) because he always talks about going to the senate and being in on the action. It was neat to see how our (legislative) process works,” Madeline said. “It was a lot more boring the day that I went than he talks about (such as) what you see on KET when a big, controversial bill comes through. It still lived up to the expectation of what I thought it was going to be.”
“If you have the chance, do it,” Owen said. “Other kids my age should do it if they have the chance. It’s a great experience. Just to know the changes that are being made in Kentucky. In real time, you get to experience it. They see this problem, and they’re changing it; and that affects millions of people’s lives. It’s just interesting.”
The 2023 legislative session will begin in January. Students interested in serving as a page for the Kentucky Senate and are between the ages of 12 and 18 should contact their senator. Students between the ages of 10 and 18 interested in serving as a page for the Kentucky House of Representatives should contact their representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.