MURRAY — While the building itself is rapidly heading to completion, there still will be some work needed before South Korean automotive parts maker DAE-IL has its first American-based plant operational in Murray.
Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said Thursday that he believes it will be sometime in the first quarter of 2020 that the plant will begin reaching the point of producing at a high level. This will come after equipment arrives sometime in the fall and undergoes very extensive testing that will include having sample products examined by customers.
“It’s gong to be kind of a staged opening,” Manning said. “When you’re talking about the automotive business, depending on equipment delivery, I think you’ll see (DAE-IL) hire a core group of people sometime in the fall and that core group will get operating procedures in place. Then they’ll test that equipment and make sure everything is up to standards for the automotive industry.”
Meanwhile, work does continue at the plant. Jordan Crain of Clarksville, Tennessee is the site superintendent for the Denham Blythe firm in Nashville, Tennessee. He said the project has moved at a pretty smooth pace since starting in June 2018.
“We’ve had a couple of hiccups with the weather and some other things that slowed us down, but we have overcome those pretty well,” Crain said, explaining that one of the major parts left for his team’s side of the project is installation of the forging presses at the site. “Once those get here, we’ll put them in. It’s a holdup on (DAE-IL’s) end with the things they’re trying to order, but I understand that.
“These are very important pieces of equipment and they’re taking their time because they want to get it right. This is their first plant in America, so they’re wanting to make sure they’ve got things right for processing. They’re wanting to take their time.”
Crain said he has been with Denham Blythe for about eight years and said one part about his job he enjoys is knowing the impact the finished product has on a community.
“To be able to contribute what we know and what we have and our resources to build this area up and add to it makes you feel good,” he said.
For Manning, the finished product means jobs. The DAE-IL plant, once operational, is expected to employ 120 people.
“All of the buildings are great, but the reality is the buildings, in a sense, are a necessary evil. The buildings don’t produce anything; people produce things and, in turn, those people have the means to take care of their families and to be secure in the community,” he said. “That’s why we do it. I view what we do as a mission. It’s not a job and, to me, the best thing I can do in life is to be part of trying to help support families.
“That’s what a good job does; it helps them support their families.”
The DAE-IL plant measures 300,000 square feet, 260,000 of which are under the roof of the building, Crain said. Its main role will be the manufacturing of powertrains for engines. Companies with which DAE-IL is associated include General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Dana, Tesla and more.
Crain said the area where most of the work is handled in the plant will consist of three components. The first is the forging area, where materials will be received. Next will be the machining area, where the products are shaped. Finally, there is a warehouse and distribution area.
He also said that as he watched the day-to-day progress of the building, he can use his engineer’s mind to picture how the facility will appear soon.
“When you look at the drawings, then look at the space, oh yeah, you start to get a good idea and you can transpose things. That’s especially true now that you have walls and roofs and lights in place,” he said. “When you’re looking at a big brown field (after the area had been prepared by heavy machinery, leaving a large dirt area), that makes it a little difficult.”
With about a year having passed since DAE-IL President and CEO Johnny Kim spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, many in the community are anticipating the day the plant opens. Manning said he has been receiving inquiries for several months from people seeking information on how to apply for a job at the plant, and those requests keep coming.
However, opening day is not the point of emphasis for Manning.
“What I really can’t wait for is five years from now,” he said. “That’s when the company will have been here long enough to reach their full employment levels, they’re settled in and they are part of the community. That’s what really excites me.”
