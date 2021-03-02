CALLOWAY COUNTY — Eddie Clyde Hale was like every other Calloway County magistrate Monday.
He was taking a personal tour of the county that has been his home his entire life. However, this was no leisurely cruise out in the country to relax. He had his notebook nearby, taking notes, the same way he did in 2016 when he made a similar venture, forming a list of every road he encountered that had been damaged from flooding.
Sunday’s torrential rains took a heavy toll on local roads, much in the same fashion as they did in 2016.
“We’ve got so many roads here. It takes all of us to check them,” he said of himself and not only his fellow magistrates — Paul Rister, Don Cherry and Larry Crutcher — but other county officials too. “You have (Calloway Judge-Executive Kenny) Imes out here, people from the road department, sheriff’s office, pretty much everybody.”
And Hale said the goal is basically to check every road in the county system, all 700 miles. The reason is simple and comes down to a math matter — the more damage that can be located, the more money can be sought from federal and state governments for emergency help.
That is how the aid game is played. It was the game Hale helped play in 2016, specifically on behalf of a pair of bridges that were destroyed in that year’s flooding. One was on McElrath Road, while the other was on Palestine Road and the unavailability of both proved to be a hardship for residents, who had to find other, much more time-consuming routes, until they were rebuilt.
“This time, I’m not seeing much so far in my district, but I know there have been problems in other districts,” Hale said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provided a boost to the county late Sunday night by placing it under a state of emergency, along with 12 other counties. He announced Monday that he will visit Calloway County today to see flood-ravaged areas.
“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” said Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”
The entire commonwealth received heavy rainfall over the weekend and remained in either a flood watch or flood warning until early Monday morning. Counties included in the governor’saction include: Breathitt, Calloway, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.
Imes discussed two of his county’s problem areas Sunday afternoon, shortly after issuing an executive order to declare a local state of emergency. That, he said, essentially began the process of positioning the county to pursue emergency funds.
“You just hate to see this after we worked and worked on it,” Imes said of how he had seen how both Crouch Road near Kirksey and Martin Chapel Road, just south of the Murray city limits, were once again requiring repairs after both had been major projects for the Calloway Fiscal Court. “Now, we have to pretty much start over with both of them.
“Really, though, it’s everywhere. We have so many watersheds in this county, when you have a storm like this, they’re all going to have problems.
“It’s going to cost a lot of money to fix everything too.”
City of Murray Bob Rogers said several locations within the city limits also suffered Sunday and he is hoping disaster relief funding can be sought for those places.
“I think we’ve counted between 12 and 14 different places — including homes and businesses — that had deep water (Sunday). I went out to The Keg (restaurant along North 16th Street, where waters invaded not only that business, but others adjoining it) and I think their manager told me they had water halfway up on the tables at one time.
“They said it was as bad as they’ve seen it and that’s an area that gets hit a lot.”
Both Imes and Rogers said they are going to look into the possibility of Murray damage being included with the county’s assessment, thus allowing the county to more easily reach, or exceed, a set threshold to make counties eligible for disaster relief dollars. Hale said that makes sense to him.
“Well, Murray is in the county, so I would think we could do that,” he said.
