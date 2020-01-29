Bill Call officially retired as Calloway County’s emergency management director at the end of last week. Although he will still be around and plans to stay on as deputy emergency management director, I’m definitely going to miss him being in that position.
Please don’t misunderstand me. That isn’t to say that his newly-announced replacement, Chesley Thomas, isn’t highly qualified. I have full confidence that Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes has chosen well for this appointment; it’s just that Bill has been so great to work with over the years.
Former Judge-Executive Larry Elkins appointed Call to the position of emergency management director in September 2007, so the ice storm of January 2009 was the first major disaster in which Elkins recalls seeing just how effective he was in the job.
“Bill will be difficult to replace,” Elkins told me yesterday. “He had so much skill and is as dedicated a person as I’ve ever worked with. He didn’t require any supervision, he knew his job and was always available when he needed to be. My first time working really closely with him was the ice storm in 2009. It was a 100-year event and a very difficult situation. About anything that could go wrong went wrong and he was certainly instrumental in navigating us through that disaster.”
Imes agreed, saying, “The emergency management director is not a full-time position, but Bill Call has committed himself to being available and working with all our local emergency agencies whenever he was needed over the years. A lot of people don’t understand the depth of what goes into the position, and he is recognized throughout the state as one of the top-notch people in emergency management. He has displayed the utmost professionalism and integrity of anyone I know of in any official public capacity.”
I started at the Ledger as a reporter in September 2008, and Call said the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ike that same month was the first disaster he dealt with. But like Elkins, I would say the ice storm was how I first really got to know him, and since then, he has overseen three other presidential-declared disasters that received attention from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as well.
Although I’ve known many public officials – both elected and appointed – who have performed admirably and have also been highly responsive to calls from media, I don’t think I could point to anyone who has been more reliable and easier to work with than Bill. Let me clear: I’m not saying that I expect everyone to answer the newspaper’s calls after the first ring and give us all the information we need in a couple of short minutes. Although it’s obviously convenient for us when that happens, if you call me back within an hour or two (depending how close it is to deadline, of course), I will be highly satisfied. I understand everyone is busy, and I am certainly guilty of not calling people back right away if I have a lot on my plate that day. Although I hate to admit it, if I don’t believe the call is extremely urgent, I might not always drop everything at that exact moment to call you back.
But that is exactly why I have such a deep respect for Bill, not just as a human being, but as probably the most reliable source of information I have known in my 14-year career as a journalist (18 if you count my years as a student reporter in college). As I said before, I don’t think my standard for responsiveness is unreasonably high, and I understand sources cannot always call back right away, but I could probably count on one hand the number of times Bill didn’t answer his cellphone the first time I called. Beyond that, I’m not sure there was a single time in the last 11 years he didn’t get back to me within an hour.
While that speedy response might not always be necessary, reporters are often on a tight deadline. Even when we’re not, we might be juggling several stories, special projects or other tasks at the same time, so the faster we are able to nail down sources and get the information we need, the better it is for our peace of mind, not to mention our readers. I’m certainly not the only one who feels this way, as Bill has been quick to respond to every reporter in our newsroom no matter who is assigned to a story over the years.
Bill could always be relied on to tell us exactly what we needed to know in many situations, whether it was a severe weather event, a hazardous chemical spill, a fire, search and rescue, a drowning/search on the lake and even occasional vehicle collisions. There are probably many other scenarios for which we called him over the years that I can’t recall at this moment. In some of these situations, Emergency Management was not the lead agency, but as his title indicates, if it was an emergency of any kind, Bill was likely involved.
When it comes to fires outside the Murray city limits, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan is always our first point of contact, but he might sometimes be busy putting out other fires (literally or figuratively!), so Bill could occasionally serve as a back-up source if it was later at night and close to deadline. But Bill also continues to volunteer as a firefighter with CCFR, so he was a member of the organization anyway. And really, even if he wasn’t the official spokesperson in some of the situations on which we had to report close to deadline, since he worked with so many agencies and could be trusted to always give accurate information, it was highly unlikely that any other agency would be upset with him for supplying that information or upset with us for getting it from him.
I also can’t close this tribute without adding that on a personal level, Bill and his wife, Brenda (although I don’t know her nearly as well as I know him), are just about the nicest people you could ever hope to meet. About 10 years ago, I broke my wife’s turntable while listening to a record, and not knowing what repair shop might mess with something like that, I asked my editor for advice since he had a big interest in music. He said he wasn’t sure if there were any businesses that fixed turntables in Murray, but since Bill was a member of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club and was mechanically inclined, he would probably know a thing or two about audio equipment.
I called Bill and he told me to just to drop the turntable by his house and he would see what he could do. Within a few days, he had fixed it, and when I came to pick it up, he refused to accept any payment for his time and effort.
So Bill, thank you from all of us at the Murray Ledger & Times for the work you have done for this community and thank you for being such a friend to local media – and by extension, to the public.
