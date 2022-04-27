MURRAY – One week ago, Bobby Hale of Murray, joined a group of fellow Vietnam veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. The group embarked on their all-expenses-paid trip from Louisville early on a Wednesday morning to enjoy a day of camradery and reverence in the nation’s capital.
Hale, a Vietnam veteran, enlisted in the Navy in 1965. Over the course of his four years in active service, he served three tours of duty – one aboard an aircraft carrier off the coast of Vietnam, one stationed in Da Nang and one in Quang Tri. His final deployment began two days after Christmas in December 1968. He returned home in 1969 and spent the next 24 years in the reserves.
The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans by flying them to the nation’s capital to tour many of the monuments and memorials dedicated to great Americans. According to the organization’s website (www.honorflight.org), “participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost and share their stories and experiences with other veterans.” Suffice to say, it is more than just a day trip.
“What they do is they give you a guardian and that guardian stays with you the whole time. They make sure if you need something, you get it. They watch over you.”
Hale’s guardian was Frank George, a fellow veteran from La Grange. Although the two had never met prior to last Wednesday, they had a very close encounter many years ago. “You wouldn’t believe this,” Hale said excitedly. “I worked for USEC for 30-something years. George Bush came down there one time. My guardian was one of the FBI agents who came in and checked the place out. Not knowing each other, but we were within 20 feet of each other several years ago.”
The group, along with their guardians, went to the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, National World War II Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Monument, Martin Luther King Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Ceremony and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“We went to the Wall, and I got a tracing off of that,” Hale said. “I have a friend who got killed in Vietnam, and he’s on the Wall. That right there really meant a lot. I don’t need to talk about that much now; it’s starting to bother me already.”
Each Honor Flight journey ends with a Welcome Home Celebration. When the veterans disembark the plane, they are greeted by a sea of waving flags and smiling faces.
“I bet there were more than 300 there waiting on us, welcoming us home,” Hale recalled. “I’ll put it to you like this. We were all Vietnam vets. It was a welcoming home ceremony that meant a lot because of one reason – we didn’t get much coming home from Vietnam; I can tell you. We got screamed at and spit on.”
The true impact that moment had on Hale was palpable as he shared the story. The stark contrast between then and now moved the 74-year-old. It was much more than a day of being honored; for Hale, it was a day of healing, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.