MURRAY — The difference was striking a year later.
During last year’s April meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford was lamenting about what could have a been. He had told the trustees that MCCH had been headed toward a record month, when something called a coronavirus appeared locally for the first time at the end of March.
It had only taken a few days for all of the hospital’s progress to be destroyed, with a 39% decline in gross revenues, $7.8 million less than had been projected earlier that month. A year later, as he gave the report for March 2021 during Wednesday’s monthly meeting, Bradford’s assessment could not have been more different, leaving the trustees smiling, instead of wincing.
His first words, in fact, probably said it all.
“Our revenues were $40.4 million, which was over budget by $3.1 million, or 8%,” Bradford said, those first figures not moderately resembling the gloomy numbers influenced by the virus — which has gone on to be known to all as “COVID-19” — a year earlier.
And it was just starting.
“Our inpatient revenues were actually under budget for the first time this fiscal year (started in November) and a big reason for that is we had only four COVID in-patients in March. That’s our lowest number since March 2020. Wth an uptick in our (births) and geriatric behavioral health volumes, we had a very strong month.
“Our outpatient volumes (which Bradford has previously said produce higher revenues than inpatient) were over budget by $3.3 million, or 15%, after having been behind budget for the past several months and we experienced improvement verses budget in prior months in several key areas. Our (operating room) volumes were very strong, especially in general surgery, orthopedics and cardiology and we had our highest volumes ever in our endoscopy labs for the month and radiation therapy and radiology revenues were both well above plan for the month.”
Bradford had even more good news. Net revenues of $13 million were over budget by $1.7 million (15%) and, while total expenses were higher than hoped ($463,000, or 4%), operating income was $1.258 million above budget and net income was $2 million above budget.
In addition, another area of strength in the past year, investment income, continued to produce well for the hospital with $396,000 earned, which takes the total for the current fiscal year to $3.7 million, $2.9 million above budget.
The hospital’s days cash on hand registered 224, which adjusted for what may be required to be paid back to the federal government for CARES Act funding the hospital received in 2020, converts to 152 days. Hospital CEO Jerry Penner has explained that days cash on hand means how long a hospital can continue to operate if, somehow, it suddenly finds itself not receiving any income.
Bradford said that number should go down in coming months because the hospital is expecting to begin exhausting funds for capital projects over the remainder of the fiscal year. He said that MCCH has spent $4.6 million of a possible $12 million so far.
“We had a very good financial month in March and April so far has been pretty good too,” Penner said. “And I can’t explain why it’s happening, but I’m just happy that we are on a roll right now.”
Penner also told the trustees that the hospital is now a few weeks removed from a visit from the federal joint commission, which administers an extensive inspection of, pretty much, everything in the hospital. He said that, while this is a very stressful time for the staff, it is necessary.
“They go over several thousand different things and, pretty much, whitewash us. We also pay them good money to whitewash us,” he said, adding that commission inspectors found fewer things to report than they had the last time they were at MCCH, 2017. “We actually had 39 findings, which may sound like a lot, but, four years ago, they found 43, and there was nothing major.
“Over the years, when they’ve been here, really good positives have come from it and, whenever they find something, we always go back and try to improve on it, which is OK. And our doors are always open to them.”
