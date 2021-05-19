LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are two cents lower this week at $2.802, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.802.
Average price during the week of May 10 was $2.828.
Average price during the week of May 18, 2020 was $1.642.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.784 Bowling Green
$2.726 Elizabethtown
$3.084 Louisville
$2.689 Owensboro
$2.725 Paducah
$2.951 Murray
Trend Analysis:
The national gas price average is the most expensive in six years at $3.04. Gas prices were expected to flirt with $3/gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.
On the week, the national average jumped eight cents. States like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was strained due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.
AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home from May 27 to May 31 to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.
