LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are three cents lower this week at $2.794, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.794.
Average price during the week of June 21 was $2.822.
Average price during the week of June 29, 2020 was $2.045.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.806 Bowling Green
$2.718 Elizabethtown
$3.032 Louisville
$2.720 Owensboro
$2.695 Paducah
$2.853 Murray
Trend Analysis:
At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and could increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.
