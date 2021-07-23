LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are one cent lower this week at $2.868, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.868
Average price during the week of July 12 was $2.876.
Average price during the week of July 20, 2020 was $1.972.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.848 Bowling Green
$2.756 Elizabethtown
$3.081 Louisville
$2.795 Owensboro
$2.860 Paducah
$2.732 Murray
Trend Analysis:
Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.
One of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer is high crude oil prices. However, last week crude prices fluctuated from a high of $75 per barrel down to $71 per barrel. News from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over the weekend, that they have reached a deal to increase production in August, could give crude oil prices the potential to drop under $70 per barrel. Regardless, AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer. However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.
