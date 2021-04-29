LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 4 cents lower this week at $2.642, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.642.
Average price during the week of April 19, $2.683.
Average price during the week of April 27, 2020 was $1.281.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.672 Bowling Green
$2.571 Elizabethtown
$2.820 Louisville
$2.550 Owensboro
$2.597 Paducah
$2.685 Murray
Trend Analysis:
At 9.1 million barrels-per-day, U.S. gasoline demand recorded its second highest measurement since mid-March 2020, indicating that motorists are filling up more often. This latest demand reading is the highest spring number released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in two years. In fact, it is only about 3% below the same week in 2019.
Both demand and supply have steadily increased in the past five weeks, but weekly gasoline supply builds are trending less substantial. On the week, supply only saw a 100,000 barrel build to 234.9 million barrels, most likely due to high consumer demand.
The jump in demand combined with the small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average two cents more expensive on the week to $2.88. This is the largest one-week national increase in the last five weeks.
Cheaper crude oil prices, which are mostly pricing at less than $63 per barrel, and stable and strong refinery utilization (85%) are helping to keep pump price increases at moderate levels. On the week, 35 state averages increased with the majority seeing only one to three cent jumps.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
