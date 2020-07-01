LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are four cents higher this week at $2.045, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
It was a volatile week at the pump across the Great Lakes and Central States. Kentucky (+9 cents), Michigan (+9 cents) and Minnesota (+6 cents) saw the largest increases in the region and land on the top 10 list for largest weekly jumps in the country.
Gasoline stocks in the region saw a substantial 1.9-million-barrel draw, which is one reason for the fluctuation in gas prices. However, refinery rates saw the largest increase (7 percent) of any region in the country, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. This could lead to a build in stocks in the agency’s next report and smaller increases at the pump.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY average is $2.045.
Average price during the week of June 22 was $2.009.
Average price during the week of July 1, 2019 was $2.536.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.992 Bowling Green
$2.015 Elizabethtown
$2.374 Louisville
$1.872 Owensboro
$1.972 Paducah.
