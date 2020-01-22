LOUISVILLE — State gas price averages in the region are as much as a dime cheaper on the week. In Kentucky, the average price for gasoline is a penny cheaper statewide at $2.35. Motorists in the region are paying $2.16 - $2.61 to fill-up.
While motorists in the region are paying less compared to last week to fill-up, they are paying a lot more compared to this time last year. Gas prices are at least a quarter more expensive across the region, with Ohio (+54 cents) having the largest year-over-year difference.
Regional gasoline stocks built by 1.5 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), bumping totals to 56.5 million barrels. Stocks have been steadily building since mid-November and are at the highest level for the region in ten months. Typical regional fluctuation aside, gas prices are poised to continue to edge cheaper through the end of the month.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.323
Average price during the week of January 13, 2020 $2.325
Average price during the week of January 21, 2019 $2.065
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $2.332 Bowling Green
• $2.260 Elizabethtown
• $2.521 Louisville
• $2.237 Owensboro
• $2.276 Paducah
