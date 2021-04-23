LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are one cent higher this week at $2.683, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average: $2.683.
Average price during the week of April 12: $2.672.
Average price during the week of April 20, 2020 was $1.320.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.671 Bowling Green
$2.652 Elizabethtown
$2.904 Louisville
$2.573 Owensboro
$2.617 Paducah
$2.582 Murray
Trend Analysis:
Despite gasoline demand mostly increasing this month, the national gas price average has hovered steadily around $2.87. This, despite demand reaching its highest measurement in more than a year—8.9 million barrels-per-day for the week ending April 9.
Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline stocks building in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists are benefiting from mostly flat gas prices. However, crude prices are on the rise this week, which could translate to increases at the pump by the end of April.
At 85%, refinery operations are at their fullest capacity since the week of March 23, 2020, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Should this trend continue, it could help offset increases in demand and help the national average stay under $3/gallon.
On the week, the majority of states saw little fluctuation at the pump: 27 state averages held steady while another 16 saw pump prices increase or decrease by only one or two cents.
Today’s national average is $2.87. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are very expensive as mid-April 2020 was prime quarantine time across the country. While the national gas price average is $1.05 more than last year, it is on par with averages from April 2019.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
