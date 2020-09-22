LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are stable this week at $1.916, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                             $1.916.

Average price during the week of Sept. 14 was $1.910.

Average price during the week of Sept. 23, 2019 was                                   $2.496.

 Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

 

$1.916        Bowling Green

$1.717        Elizabethtown

$2.274        Louisville

$1.754        Owensboro

$1.918        Paducah

 

Trend Analysis:

The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report measures demand at 8.48 million b/d, which is a slight uptick from the previous week’s 8.39 million. However, the small increase — likely due to holiday road trips — is still 461,000 b/d lower than last year at this time. n

 

