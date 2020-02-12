LOUISVILLE — AAA: West Central Kentucky Gas Prices Stable; Crude Prices Continue to Drop
Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are steady this week at $2.145, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Kentucky’s average price for gasoline is $2.17 – seven cents cheaper than this time last week. Statewide, motorists can find gas for less than $2/gallon at roughly 17% of gas stations ($2.17).
Regional gas price averages are cheaper on the week and the month, but as much as 23 cents more expensive year-over-year.
Regional gasoline stocks built by 700,000 barrels, pushing total stocks to 58.6 million barrels, per Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Regional stock levels have not been this healthy since March 2019. Stocks are expected to increase this month and push gas prices even cheaper, with the potential for more states in the region selling gas under the $2/gallon mark.
• This week’s average prices: Western Central Kentucky Average: $2.145.
• Average price during the week of Feb. 3: $2.141.
• Average price during the week of Feb. 11, 2019: $2.104.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $2.128: Bowling Green
• $1.994: Elizabethtown
• $2.429: Louisville
• $2.036: Owensboro
• $2.140: Paducah
On the National Front:
Gas prices may be 16 cents more expensive than last year, but that price gap has been shrinking steadily. It’s the smallest year-over-year difference seen in two months, largely due to decreasing oil prices. At $50/bbl (West Texas Intermediate), crude oil prices are at their cheapest point in a year. That, combined with steady gasoline stock levels and low demand have helped to push the national average lower – a dime cheaper than three weeks ago, at $2.43.
