LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are five cents higher this week at $2.035, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Average price during the week of August 17 was $1.981.
Average price during the week of August 26, 2019 was $2.267.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.980 Bowling Green
$2.045 Elizabethtown
$2.326 Louisville
$1.857 Owensboro
$1.965 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
At $2.18, the national gas price average increased by one cent on the week. The minimal change reflects the slow movement at pumps across the country on the week. Most states saw pump prices fluctuate by a penny, if at all. A few states in the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West saw more significant jumps, including North Carolina (+7 cents), Kentucky (+6 cents), Virginia (+5 cents) and West Virginia (+5 cents), while Indiana (-5 cents) holds the spot for the largest weekly decrease. The increase in these states could be a result of increased demand, but nationally demand saw a one-week decline.
The Energy Information Administration recorded gasoline stocks at their largest one-week decline since May. Total stocks fell by 4 million barrels down to 243.7 million. Year-over-year, stocks are at a 10 million surplus while demand sits 1.3 million b/d less. U.S refinery utilization rates continue to hover at 80%.
This week the market is watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Marco, whose force is decreasing and is expected to be a tropical depression late on Tuesday, is less of a concern. However, Laura was forecasted to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane by early Tuesday, which it did.
