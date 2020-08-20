LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are six cents higher this week at $1.981, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                             $1.981.

Average price during the week of August 10 was                   $1.927.

Average price during the week of August 19, 2019                                         was $2.326.

 Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

 

$1.968        Bowling Green

$1.944        Elizabethtown

$2.248        Louisville

$1.838        Owensboro

$1.906        Paducah

 

Trend Analysis:

In the last four weeks, motorists across the country have seen the national average decrease, but only by three cents. Moreover, today’s average ($2.17) is 45 cents lower than a year ago. Despite gasoline demand increasing from Mid-March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) measures it at a year-over-year decrease. Simultaneously, gasoline stocks are measuring at 247 million barrels – a 12-million-barrel surplus compared to last year.  

 

