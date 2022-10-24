MURRAY – Tuesday marks the last day Kentuckians can request an absentee ballot to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said absentee ballots may be requested at govote.ky.gov or by calling her office at 270-753-3923, and one will be mailed to the voter. The portal to request a mailed paper closes tomorrow, Oct. 25, because after that, there might not be enough time for the ballots to be mailed and for the voters to get them sent back in time.
Mailed absentee ballots are only allowed for voters that have one of the following excuses: the voter is in the military or an overseas voter or their dependent; has surgery scheduled on Election Day, either for themselves or a spouse; temporarily resides out of state; the voter's employment location requires them to be absent from the county all hours and all days of absentee voting by machine is conducted; serves as an election officer; or is prevented from voting on Election Day due to age, disability or illness.
Absentee voters should make sure to follow the instruction sheet, sign all indicating signature lines, mark their ballot and return it in the provided envelope. Postage will be required to return by mail, but voters may also place their ballots in the drop boxes located inside the County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse (101 South Fifth St.) or outdoors on the courthouse’s south side (Maple Street side).
Although Tuesday is the last day to request to vote absentee by mail, excused in-person absentee voting will be available in the County Clerk’s Office during office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday – starting Wednesday, Oct. 26, and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 2. After that, no-excuse, in-person absentee voting will be available at the Miller Courthouse Annex, 201 South Fourth St., for the rest of that week.
Early in-person voting will be from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, and voters will need to enter from the back entrance of the Courthouse Annex. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We had the absentee voting in the past, and after COVID with the no-excuse (early voting), the state determined that it worked well and the counties can handle it,” Faulkner said during last week’s Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting while reminding attendees of changes in election procedure during the last two years. “So now, three days before the election, we’ll have (in-person voting available). It’s no-excuse, so no need to tell us why you’re coming in early; just come in early.”
On Election Day, Nov. 8, voters may vote at any of the six voting centers in Calloway County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are: the CFSB Center (1401 KY 121 North, Entrance B), New Concord Church of Christ (121 Artesian Drive), Elm Grove Baptist Church (6483 KY 94 East), Hazel Baptist Church (101 Third St., Hazel) and the gyms at Southwest Calloway Elementary (3426 Wiswell Road) and North Calloway Elementary (2928 Brinn Road).
Voters may look at a sample ballot at Calloway.clerkinfo.net and are encouraged to research the candidates before they come vote. The ballot a voter receives will be different based on the district in which they live, but Faulkner said all ballots will be available at each of the voting centers.
“(You can use) any of our six vote centers,” Faulkner told the court. “So if you live on the north side of town, but you’re coming home from Paris (Tennessee), you can stop at Hazel and vote; they’ll have your ballot. There are 37 ballot bases, and each of those will be represented in each voter center. If anybody has any questions, call us. It’s online, it’s on the radio, it’s in the newspaper, and we have posters and flyers around too.”
In addition to candidates, the ballot will also have two constitutional amendment questions on the back. The first asks voters if they are in favor of several changes to how the Kentucky General Assembly conducts business, and the other asks if the voter is in favor of creating a new section of the state constitution that would read, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of an abortion.”
Faulkner said voters had to be registered by 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in order to vote this election cycle. If you are unsure of you registration status, you can to check online (calloway.clerkinfo.net or govote.ky.gov) or call the County Clerk’s Office to check your registration. As always, voters are reminded to have their driver’s license or other form of ID ready when they show up to vote. They may also call or check online if they have questions about what forms of ID are accepted.
