MURRAY – Tuesday marks the last day Kentuckians can request an absentee ballot to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said absentee ballots may be requested at govote.ky.gov or by calling her office at 270-753-3923, and one will be mailed to the voter. The portal to request a mailed paper closes tomorrow, Oct. 25, because after that, there might not be enough time for the ballots to be mailed and for the voters to get them sent back in time.