MURRAY – The window for Kentucky residents to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Saturday, with in-person absentee voting starting about a month later.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that to be eligible to vote absentee, a person must meet at least one of the following criteria: be in the military or an overseas voter or their dependent; have surgery scheduled on Election Day, either for themselves or a spouse; temporarily reside out of state; can’t make it to the polls because of their job; serving as an election officer; or is prevented from voting on Election Day due to age, disability or illness. Absentee voters may request a mail-in ballot by calling the County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923 or visiting Govote.ky.gov. Faulkner said the state’s online portal opens Saturday, Sept. 24, and will remain open through Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Once voters receive an absentee ballot in the mail, they must follow the instruction sheet, sign all indicating signature lines, mark their ballot and return it in the provided envelope. Postage will be required to return by mail, but voters may also place their ballots in the drop boxes located inside the County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the courthouse (101 South Fifth St.) or outdoors on the courthouse’s south side (Maple Street side).
Excused, in-person absentee voters must meet the same requirements as those requesting a ballot through the mail. In-person absentee voting will be in the County Clerk’s Office starting Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, excluding Saturday and Sunday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Faulkner said official ballots have not been printed yet, but voters may look at the list of candidates at Calloway.clerkinfo.net.
“We have a list of our local candidates, and then from there, they can go online and search for those candidates to find out information for them to make their decision,” Faulkner said. “There are two constitutional amendment questions on the ballot, so it will be up to the voter to research those ahead of time and make their choices because neither the County Clerk’s Office, the County Board of Elections nor the precinct officers can give any advice or indication or explanation on those questions.”
The first constitutional amendment question asks voters if they are in favor of several changes to how the Kentucky General Assembly conducts business. The other asks if the voter is in favor of creating a new section of the state constitution that would read, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of an abortion.”
Early in-person voting will be at the Courthouse Annex at 201 South Fourth St. from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
On Election Day, Nov. 8, voters may vote at any of the five voting centers in Calloway County. They are: the CFSB Center (1401 KY 121 North, Entrance B), New Concord Church of Christ (121 Artesian Drive), Elm Grove Baptist Church (6483 KY 94 East), Hazel Baptist Church (101 Third St., Hazel) and the gyms at Southwest Calloway Elementary (3426 Wiswell Road) and North Calloway Elementary (2928 Brinn Road).
“Of course, we always want to remind the voter to have their ID ready,” Faulkner said. “Ideally, it would be their Kentucky driver’s license because that’s going to have their photo and all their information and it’s easy to scan it and get that through. They can also go online to find out different forms of identification to use or call up the Clerk’s Office to ask.”
“You can go to any of our vote centers to vote, so you don’t have to drive out to your precinct from the past,” Faulkner added. “So if you’re in town, you can take care of it there, (or go to the centers in New Concord, Elm Grove or Hazel). We’re trying to save taxpayers (money) and utilize what we have in Calloway County and Murray so that everybody has a convenient way to go vote, with the mail-in, the excused absentee and the vote centers.”
