Drop box

Absentee voters may place their paper ballots in the drop boxes located inside the County Clerk’s Office or on the outside south end of the courthouse, as seen here. Absentee voters may request a ballot at Govote.ky.gov starting Saturday.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The window for Kentucky residents to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Saturday, with in-person absentee voting starting about a month later.

Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that to be eligible to vote absentee, a person must meet at least one of the following criteria: be in the military or an overseas voter or their dependent; have surgery scheduled on Election Day, either for themselves or a spouse; temporarily reside out of state; can’t make it to the polls because of their job; serving as an election officer; or is prevented from voting on Election Day due to age, disability or illness. Absentee voters may request a mail-in ballot by calling the County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923 or visiting Govote.ky.gov. Faulkner said the state’s online portal opens Saturday, Sept. 24, and will remain open through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

