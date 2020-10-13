MURRAY — Voters in Calloway County have been able to submit ballots by mail since August.
Today, the next part of absentee voting begins as the in-person precinct at the Miller Courthouse Annex at the corner of South Fourth and Maple streets in downtown Murray begins welcoming voters. The in-person absentee precinct is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, which is a new feature for absentee voting in the county.
“I think it’ll be busy today,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner, who said she believes voters are anxious to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election that includes heated races for United States President and Kentucky U.S. Senate, as well as several local races.
“We had a great turnout (for the June primary election) and I think more people are going to know about it this time, We’ve advertised it better this time.”
Faulkner said there are a few things voters need to know before they head to the Miller Annex. For starters. there facility has two available entrances.
“The front entrance is not handicap accessible, so, around back (between the Annex and the apartment complex at the intersection of Maple and South Third streets), there is a handicap-accessible entrance,” she said, adding that, for all other voters, parking anywhere on the court square of downtown should enable access to the voting venue.
Once inside, Faulkner said all voters must wear face coverings as protection against COVID-19. From there, voters will come to the registration area.
“You need to have a picture ID with you,” she said, listing variations of this type of identification. “The most obvious is a Kentucky driver’s license or ID card. You can have an out-of-state driver’s license if you are registered to vote in Kentucky but haven’t received your ID yet. If you have a state or federal-issued ID with your picture on it, that is also good.
“The main thing is to have that picture. It used to be we could use other things (without photos), but that’s what you really need now. If you don’t have that, it would probably be a good idea to call us and let us walk you through a couple of things before you go over there, so you don’t have to make that call while you’re in line.”
The clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For information, phone 270-753-3923.
Faulkner said the same safety measures that were in place for June will be in place starting today. Election workers manning the front desk will be behind plexiglass. Also, the EPoll check-in machine is sanitized after each voter.
Faulkner said election workers will be ready to assist voters in most any way. One thing they cannot do is offer any information about the individual races themselves, including a pair of Kentucky constitutional amendments. She said it would be best for voters to educate themselves on each race before entering the Annex.
‘This time, there is a front and back to the ballot and the constitutional amendments will be on the back,” she said, adding that, while it is not recommended by her office, voters do have options to not vote in some races. “The ballot will still be counted, but we don’t really want you doing that.
“Now, if you’re going to vote straight ticket, you can do that, but if you want to vary from that on a race, you can mark straight ticket except for what you deviated from.”
She said any race that is non-partisan will require multiple selections. These races include Kentucky Court of Appeals, Calloway County Schools and Murray Independent School Districts’ boards of education and Murray and Hazel city councils. The number of candidates that can be selected in a certain race will be listed with those races.
