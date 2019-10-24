MURRAY – Murray and Calloway County residents who will be out of town Nov. 5 may now cast their ballots, as absentee voting opened across the state last Friday.
The Calloway County Clerk’s office will open for absentee voting during regular business hours until Nov. 4. Absentee voting is a way in which a person can cast their vote before the election date either by visiting the clerk’s office or through mail.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner explained that there is a difference between absentee voting and early voting. Absentee voting requires a solid reason for not being able to come to the polling station on the voting day, while early voting does not ask for such an excuse. There is no written proof required for being an absentee voter, but an individual can face legal penalties if found lying.
Absentee voting can be helpful for people who are ill, disabled, unable to come to their polling station, residing out of the country, pregnant or incarcerated in jail (charged with a crime but not convicted). It can also be useful for a person whose employment requires them to stay out of county or a person who is a participant in the office of the secretary of state’s address confidentiality program, Faulkner said.
Qualified Kentuckians may vote by in-person absentee ballot or can request a mail-in absentee ballot paper from the county clerk in person or via telephone, fax or mail before the general election on Nov. 5. Faulkner said those who are overseas may request that an absentee ballot me emailed to them so they can print it out and mail it to the county clerk.
“The duration for absentee voting is short because the board of elections must certify themselves and appoint another group to certify the machines,” said Faulkner said. “Secondly, vendors have to set up the machines at so many places; that is why we have to schedule a time with them, and lastly, it depends upon how fast the vendors bring the ballot papers to us.”
“I encourage people to take out some time to get to know about the candidates and cast their vote because their vote matters and there is so much time, effort and money spent by state, candidates, county and their staff,” Faulkner added. “Every year, around 33,000 voters registered themselves, but only a couple of thousand shows up, which is a very low turnout. Voting is very important for our future, so I request everyone to vote.”
According to a news release from the office of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot application from their county clerk until Tuesday, Oct. 29. Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day. Individuals who do not qualify to vote by mail-in absentee ballot may still be eligible to vote early in person before Nov. 5.
Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is also available at elect.ky.gov.
