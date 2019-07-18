MURRAY — When it comes to what one might perceive to be the “secret sauce” to the success of the Charles Novell School of Music, it is actually not that “secret” after all.
That is because the instructors — in many cases, some of gospel music’s biggest names — make themselves available. In other words, they want the students who come throughout the United States every year to spend a week at Murray State University to learn more about their trade, to ask for their help.
“I don’t want our staff to be ‘available’ to these students. I want them to be accessible to these students,” said Novell School Head Instructor Rob Novell, who is the son of the namesake of the school, one of the top pianists and producers in gospel music. Rob is known for his work as the bass guitarist for the popular Perfect Heart, as well as a top producer himself.
“Our students can get an answer today. They don’t have to wait for Friday. They can get it immediately. When you show up for this camp on Sunday, and you see our staff, you know that staff is going to be available to you, but you’re also going to have access to them as well.”
That philosophy will be exhibited today, especially when a direct connection to the founding fathers of the Novell School makes an appearance on the Murray State campus. Billy Blackwood, who is a member of today’s version of one of gospel music’s most recognized singing groups, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet, will help students with their songwriting in classes today.
Then he will get his own singing voice ready as he is joined by the rest of the Blackwoods or a concert tonight at the Performing Arts Hall inside the Old Fine Arts Building that is scheduled to start at 7. It was during the time of the Blackwoods’ strongest success in the late 1960s that the Blackwoods joined forces with another gospel powerhouse, J.D. Sumner and The Stamps Quartet, to lead the school.
Prior to that, earlier versions of those groups – as well as another huge name in gospel music, Ben Speer of the Speer Family – had run the school. Sumner bequeathed the school to Charles 41 years ago.
“Some things haven’t changed,” Rob said Wednesday, remarking how The Blackwoods’ performance tonight is in the same style as the concert Sumner and The Stamps presented at Lovett Auditorium 1975 as part of the school, then a three-week camp.
Instructor Keith Barkley remembers that well. He said, on and off, he has been attending the school the past 30-or-so years. He is in his fifth year as an instructor.
“They recorded a live album that night,” said Barkley, who remembered Sumner as being very accessible, in the style Rob described earlier. He also said that Sumner, while very friendly, did expect a lot from the students.
“When he taught, we had what we now call performance training,” Barkley said, “but back then it was called quartet training and he would get four vocalists and he would say, ‘You, you and you be the vocals, and you, you and you be the band. Now, go in the practice room and learn something and have it ready for tomorrow.’ Usually these folks didn’t even know each other, but that’s the way he operated and usually they did it.”
This school is for a wide variety of performers. Novell said some come to the school to learn how to improve their chances of turning music into a career as a way to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. However, others simply come to improve their singing and stage presence so they can be more effective with their home church programs, or, in some cases, simply learn how to find their voice.
In the case of Vee Kanada, a full-time truck driver from the Houston, Texas suburb of Cut and Shoot, she said the school was a matter of re-finding her voice.
“I’d always loved to sing, but I could not sing by myself,” she said Wednesday, having just concluded a one-on-one session with Barkley in which she showed him her voice several times. “I would say, ‘No solos. Forget this.’ A trio would probably be the smallest group I’d sing with.
“Well, it was several years ago, and this was at a small church in Laramie, Wyoming, that a lady and her husband were traveling and they did an impromptu concert for us. I talked to her after the concert and I told her, ‘You know, I feel like God gave me back my voice (after several years of not having a relationship with Jesus) with instructions that I can sing all I want as long as I sing for Him. OK? I don’t know what to do about it, what to do with it, I don’t know. I need instructions.’
“She told me about the Novell school and I came for the first time in 2001 when it was in northern Kentucky (where the Novell family resided then), and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I love the camaraderie.”
Ken Abbott is a pastor or a church in western Missouri and is attending the Novell school for the third time this week. He said this is the second time that he has attended as a student.
“The first time was three years ago (with son Matt) and I enjoyed being here, getting to see the campus and see the culture of the town. But it’s more fun to be a student,” Ken said, explaining that he is here this week to do one thing. “I’m looking for new ways to serve the Lord in a better way (incorporating song into his role as pastor).
“You can teach an old dog new tricks.”
