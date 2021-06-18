MURRAY —Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has attended Rotary Club functions in the past.
However, even he had to acknowledge that his appearance Thursday afternoon in front of the Rotary Club of Murray was a bit different. He was serenaded, in song.
“Thank you for that warm welcome,” Adams said. “I’ve been told that Murray is the friendliest small town in America (bestowed on the town in 2012 by Rand McNally and USA Today) and I think we’ve seen that today. “Here’s Exhibit A.”
At that point, Adams produced the same yellow sheet of 8x11-inch paper that was on every table. It contained the words of tune crafted by longtime Rotary song leader Roger Reichmuth entirely devoted to the secretary.
“Hey, look him over, Michael Adams is here, fresh out of Harvard, mortgaged up to there, but don’t pass the plate folks, don’t pass the cup. Whenever he has been down and out, he finds the way back up,” the first stanza read.
“And he is from McCracken County, just across the way, oh we do so love it when our region has a say, election reform was on his mind and did he have a plan, now we have a system that’s grand!”
“This is pretty great,” Adams said, displaying a sense of humor as well. “I do want to address a deep concern of a lot of people and I want to assure them that I am old enough to hold this office. I am a bit baby-faced, but I am 45 years old and I got a pretty aggressive haircut yesterday that makes me look even younger.”
If it seemed Adams was in a good mood, that is because he is these days. As the song implied, he has been part of a major effort to revamp the commonwealth’s election system, undertaking the strongest effort to make this happen since 1891.
Eventually, his ideas did find their way to becoming law in the Kentucky General Assembly session completed earlier this year. However, before that, there was the election season of 2020 and, in both cases, the Republican Party member said there was something that allowed the program to gain much altitude — support from Democrats, namely Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It’s a really good story to tell,” Adams said as he gave a synopsis of the events of the past 1 1/2 years. “In 2020, Kentucky, and uniquely so, had a successful election. We had the highest turnout ever and that was in a pandemic. But it wasn’t just the votes that were being cast, it was a safe election and obviously that was my biggest concern.
“But it wasn’t just me. It was your county clerk and all of the county clerks. It was the governor. It was your state board of elections. All of us working together to ensure public safety. So it was a safe election, unlike other states that had spikes of COVID-19 coming out of their elections. We didn’t have that. We had spikes after Memorial Day, the Fourth of July or Labor Day, not from an election. That’s pretty remarkable.
“We also had a secure election. There was a lot of concern on the left about voter suppression and there were even more concerns that we were going to have, potentially, violence at the polls with intimidation of voters. Fortunately, that didn’t pan out. At the same time, there were concerns on the right that we were going to have voter fraud and they were going to have the election stolen because of ways we made it easier for people to vote. That also, gladly, proved false. We not only had a very secure election, but we also had a significant drop in the number of irregularities.”
Several of the pieces Adams and Beshear jointly put into place for the 2020 primary and general elections were included in the legislation the General Assembly passed by almost unanimous votes from both the House of Representatives and Senate. Adams said the bipartisan nature of these programs should probably serve as a model for other states.
He went back to early 2020, when he asked Republican members of the General Assembly to allow Beshear to invoke emergency powers concerning the primary.
“That’s kind of a big ask to ask Republican legislators to give a Democratic governor more emergency power, but we persuaded them that this was a good idea,” he said, moving to this year’s legislative session. “I think because it was bipartisan, it led to a better product. Even more important, though, it gave it a good look.
“When you watched TV and you see the two of us (he and Beshear) standing together at a press conference, people saw us working together.”
Returning to his Rotary history, Adams said his first experience came in 1993 in Paducah. He was selected as a Junior Rotarian and the guest speaker that day was then-State Auditor Ben Chandler, grandson of former Kentucky Gov. and Major League Baseball Commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler.
Chandler is a Democrat and would eventually be elected to Congress.
“And now he is chair of the state board of elections. That’s how small of a world this is,” Adams said.
