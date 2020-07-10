FRANKFORT – Secretary of State Michael Adams has responded to a lawsuit involving two Calloway County women asking the court to allow no-excuse absentee voting this November.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court by the Fair Elections Center, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP on behalf of Calloway County residents Margaret Sterne and Helen LeMaster and Franklin County residents Fred Mozenter and Debra Graner. A news release from the Fair Elections Center said all four plaintiffs live with health conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness or even death from COVID-19.
“This is just another in a series of lawsuits from out-of-state left-wing interest groups who want to rewrite Kentucky’s election code to favor their preferred candidates,” Adams said in a statement. “Our legislature gave emergency powers over elections to the Secretary of State and the Governor, not to the judiciary, and the decision what the November election will look like will be mine and Governor Beshear’s.”
“Gov. Beshear has repeatedly said he supports making voting more accessible, which is why he restored voting rights for non-violent felons who have served their time, vetoed the voter ID law that would create more obstacles for people to participate in the democratic process and why he pushed for more options for voters during this pandemic,” Crystal Staley, Beshear’s communications director. “Leading up to the primary, Kentuckians were able to utilize no-excuse absentee and early voting making the process safer during the pandemic while increasing voter participation that was our largest primary turnout in 12 years. With the system working well in the primary, Gov. Beshear believes both options should be part of our practice moving forward and enshrined in Kentucky law.”
The Board of Elections did not return an email requesting comment Thursday.
