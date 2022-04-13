MURRAY – While many of the conversations about elections seem to assume that access to voting and security of the process are mutually exclusive, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the commonwealth has proven in the last two years it is possible to do both.
Adams was the featured speaker Tuesday at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Business@Breakfast event. While he also spoke about other functions of his office, his responsibility for running the state’s elections and the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage.
Adams said that when he was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2020, he had not idea what Kentucky and the rest of the world was about to face. Exactly two months later on March 6, Kentucky reported its first COVID case, and once it was declared a pandemic and businesses and government offices started shutting down, it became clear that alternate plans would have to be made for the May primary election. Adams said Kentucky has a previously little-known law that grants joint emergency powers to secretary and governor, but the two officials have to reach an agreement. As the crisis escalated, Adams went to Beshear and asked him if he would sign an agreement to delay the primary by five weeks.
“It was a no-brainer, and we had two reasons to do that,” Adams said. “One reason was – go ahead and laugh, it won’t hurt my feelings – we thought COVID was going to go away. People thought that in March of 2020, remember? We were hopeful it was just going to go away and we could vote in June and there was going to be no COVID. But Plan B, in case we were wrong about that, that gave us another five weeks to try to plan.”
Adams said he thought the only way he and the governor could “save” the election would be to go to the legislature and ask them to grant the two of them discretionary authority to make some changes to the election on a short-term basis. He said that as a Republican, he thought it would be a “horrible” look to go to a Republican-dominated legislature and ask them to grant him “tsar-like” powers.
“So what I thought I would do is ask them to just (utilize the statute),” Adams said. “I said, ‘If the governor and Secretary of State have to agree to delay the election, why wouldn’t we have them have to agree to make other changes?’”
Adams said that although Beshear vetoed Adams’ proposal to require the governor to work with the Secretary of State on deciding election changes, Democrats and Republicans joined forces to override the veto. Adams said that to Beshear’s credit, the two of them worked well together after that.
Adams noted that many were concerned that with more access to voting in the 2020 elections, there would be more fraud, but there were, in fact, fewer irregularities reported. He said there was only one instance of fraud reported, in which an Owensboro man requested an absentee ballot, falsely claimed he had never received it and then voted in person before mailing in the ballot. Adams said the illegal vote was not counted and the case was referred to a grand jury. Overall, Adams said the elections were remarkably successful.
“If you had told me when I was sworn in that we were going to have our highest turnout in history in both our primary and our general, I may or may not have believed that, but if you had told me there was going to be a thing called COVID and we were still going to have the highest turnout ever, I really wouldn’t have believed that,” Adams said.
Adams said there were several ideas he wanted to implement when he ran for office, but he wasn’t really thinking big yet. One the silver linings of COVID, he said, was that it pushed him to propose more ambitious policies to the General Assembly that will benefit voters for years to come. He said one of the most popular changes was allowing several days to vote early before Election Day, adding that Kentucky had only allowed one 12-hour day to vote since 1891. Although Adams said he is not a fan of allowing several weeks to vote because it can affect who wins and give candidates with more name recognition the advantage – he cited Amy McGrath’s victory over Charles Booker in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary as an example – he believes allowing four days to vote is a great change.
Adams said he is part of a bipartisan task force that seeks to root out voting irregularities, and it reported that despite giving people more access to the polls, early voting actually made the process more secure for several reasons. For one thing, it’s harder to run a vote-buying operation over the course of several days, and the spread-out timeline also makes it easier for law enforcement to monitor the process, he said.
Likewise, the newly created absentee voting portal allows voters and state officials to track absentee ballots the same way you can track a package you ordered through the mail, Adams said. Similarly, the “cure process” for ballots with errors allows the Secretary of State’s Office to contact voters if there is a mistake instead of throwing out thousands of ballots, and it also allows officials to verify the voter’s identity and catch cases where someone might be impersonating a voter, he said.
On the topic of new legislation, Adams said Senate Bill 216 sets a deadline of Jan. 1, 2024, for all voting machines in the state to be paper ballot machines. Beshear has vetoed the bill, but Adams said he believes that was a mistake and he is hopeful the legislature will override it before the session ends this week.
