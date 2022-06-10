MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to activate an advance warning flasher (AWF) at the intersection of U.S. 641 and KY 80 north of Murray early on Monday, June 13.
This intersection is at U.S. 641 Calloway County mile point 10.620 and KY 80 mile point 10.2 at the north edge of Murray. For several months, a crew has been upgrading the signal phasing to enhance safety at the intersection.
The AWF will provide approaching drivers with an indication the signal is preparing to change from green to red. Motorists who see the flasher will know the signal phasing will change before they can reach the intersection. This reduces the likelihood that motorists will run the red light.
The contractor plans to activate the AWF at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Almost 21,600 vehicles travel through this intersection at the north edge of Murray in an average day. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
