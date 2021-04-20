MURRAY — In the past, members of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board have hosted meetings at the ailing Murray-Calloway County Pool complex inside Central Park.
The idea has always been the same —by having the meetings in eyesight of the three pools that comprise the facility, the board members can see up close why the pool is such a concern. One thing, though, always seemed to missing — attendance and subsequent input from the public.
Monday evening, though not in large numbers, several members of the public appeared at the board’s latest meeting to be hosted at the pool. This came in the wake of it being announced almost two weeks ago that the pool will remain closed for the 2021 season. After seeing the facility in its current condition — worn, leaves sprinkled on the white lining, torn in places — a consensus appeared to have been reached: maybe if the public had access to see this up close, citizens would be more motivated to assist the money-strapped board in tackling the mammoth task of either renovating the facility or replacing it altogether.
“I think this is a powerful picture right here … walking into the pool and seeing an empty pool,” said Almo resident Chanel Schwenck, pointing to the main pool, an L-shaped area, that provided the backdrop for the evening’s discussion. “I wish there was a way that more people could see this because, until it gets to this point, what’s the incentive to really react?”
Schwenck was one of five visitors Monday who specifically came for the pool discussion. That might not seem like a large group, but for Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett, it was significant.
“Tonight, I at least have some hope,” Lovett said. “For, as many times as I’ve put this on the agenda, we’ve had nobody from the public show up. I’m glad to have the public here.”
Sarah Wright of Murray also spoke and reported something that she has heard throughout the community.
“I honestly don’t think anybody in the public knows that this about construction. Everybody think it’s about (the COVID-19 pandemic),” Wright said.
The pool was closed in 2020 at the same time the park was shuttered because of the coronavirus, but when Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation made its announcement about the ’21 closure more than a week ago, that decision was based purely on how the system did not have the funding to tackle repairs necessary to open the pool.
“Nobody knows about that,” Wright said.
Board member Tony Ryan seemed to touch on the idea of the board knowing what the public does not know.
“I think everybody here on the board is familiar with the ins and the outs of the financing behind it ,” Ryan said. “ I think part of what we need to do is educate the community as far as how the park is set up to get them to understand where our money comes from. And if there is a resolution, how do we get there? We’ve kicked around several different options, but, without money, none of it matters.
“There are various thoughts and ideas, but the bottom line is the park system doesn’t have the money. If you look at our budget, the budget shows (us breaking) even, but’s that not necessarily true because we get $320,000 from (the Calloway County Fiscal Court and the Murray City Council). Really, we’re in a $320,000 deficit. The city and county just jump in and help offset that deficit. So there’s no money laying around.
“Until we come up with an alternative option or the city or county or whoever comes up with an alternative option, we’re stuck. So now we find ourselves back here.”
Lovett went a little further into the financial education portion of the evening, and how the park system has to depend on the county and city governments because they own the system.
“We’re hemmed into a corner,” he said. “We can’t borrow the money and we can’t go into debt. As far as trying to get grants, well, grants are great and all, but you’ve got to match it. When you go to the city and county for funds, they’re tapped out. As far as bonding, you get into the same thing; you can’t go into debt, and that money still has to be paid back.
“So much of what the park does results in no income. We don’t get money off somebody sitting out here and eating their lunch, and I don’t think we should. That’s not what we’re here for. You bring your children out to the playground but we don’t get paid for that, but it’s very important for the community. If we go to a model where we try to generate income off every single thing we do, that’s not a park. That’s a country club and that doesn’t work.”
Then, there is the cost of either renovating the pool or replacing it. In late 2019, an Iowa firm came to Murray and performed an extensive study of the facility. Lovett said Monday that the bottom line was that the study showed the pool was not repairable.
However, an option was included in a list of possible solutions that included leaving the facility intact, just extensively renovating everything. That cost was between $700,000 and $900,000. Replacement options sent the price tag higher, with one option estimated at $1.2 million to $1.4 million and another rising to between $2.2 million and $2.5 million.
Those do not include construction costs.
“I really think, and I’m guessing here, that we’re looking at a $5 million project,” said board member Jeff Gentry, adding that members of the Iowa group estimated that it would take about 18 months to complete such a project.
