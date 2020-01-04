MURRAY — Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh is once again preparing for an endurance challenge designed to honor his time of living in the United States.
It was on April 30, 1975 that his family escaped Communist rule in Vietnam and came to America. On that date, it will have been 45 years that Dinh, now 56, arrived in the U.S., something for which he is eternally grateful. So to symbolize his appreciation, but also the price many paid for their freedom, he has developed a tradition of putting himself through grueling fitness challenges every five years.
“If we don’t do that, then the children will take freedom for granted. That’s what I have believed and why I continue to do this,” Dinh said Friday as he continued training for what will come on April 30 – 45 hours of abdominal wheel roll-outs, something that is believed to have never been tried anywhere in the world. In other words, it would establish a new Guinness world record.
But that is not his biggest concern.
“Maybe when (children, namely his students) see me suffer in pain and realize how much someone is willing to go through to do that, and believes in a cause for freedom, they will understand,” he said. “You see just how far someone is willing go.”
Dinh’s plan is to work his way to the point of being able to endure 45 hours of this exercise, which seems simple enough. It involves starting on one’s knees with arms extended and hands gripping the bars anchoring a single wheel. The user pushes forward, making sure to keep his elbows off of the ground, then pulls back and repeats the process.
Dinh will be doing this 450 times per hour. He will prepare for this with a 12-hour session on Jan. 30, then follow that with a 24-hour session on Feb. 25. Both of those will be at Quest Fitness in Murray. Those also were supposed to have already been underway, but an injury delayed that process.
“The plan had been to do the 12-hour one in November, right after Thanksgiving, but I pulled something in my shoulder. I guess it was from overuse of the wheel,” he said, adding that chiropractor Dr. Wade Etherton of Murray has helped get him back on track with morning and evening sessions. “So he got me back up and going and I was going to try to the 12-hour again in December, but then I got the flu. So everything hit at the same time.
“Now, I’m back on target for the plan. I have almost exactly four months to get ready and that’s going to work out good.”
Dinh said he is not sure where the 45-hour marathon will happen. He said he would like to do what he did five years ago and utilize Racer Arena on the Murray State University campus; that was where he performed 40,000 sit-ups in 2015, while son Christian performed 18,282, in a 30-hour period. Combined, those numbers comprised the number of names at the time on the wall of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, where they headed after accomplishing their goals in Murray.
In Washington, the Dinhs led a contingent of his students and their families with the plan being for Christian and him to perform four additional hours worth of sit-ups at The Wall. This was changed, though, when the Dinhs’ accomplishment became known to the group Voice of Vietnam Americans, who was hosting a large rally on the National Mall that day, April 30, 2015, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. The Dinhs were invited to speak, as well as share their stories with numerous American and Vietnamese military veterans, including former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Jim Webb, the day’s keynote speaker.
Dinh also said that there is one more part of this year’s challenge that is special to him as the abdominal wheel is also the tool that martial arts legend Bruce Lee used in sculpting his body, particularly his abdominal region, many years ago. Lee is one of Dinh’s heroes and his likeness appears in the form of a large art piece on the wall of the dojo at Quest.
“When he would rip his shirt off and show that six pack, that was what that was from. It was the wheel,” said Dinh.
Past challenges Dinh has met include running 100 miles in 24 hours in 2000, when he was still 36. Five years later, he performed 30 hours of sit ups, then he upped that in 2010 with 35 hours of sit ups before performing the 2015 sit up marathon with his son.
“Yeah, I keep doing this and I make it harder every time. I don’t know what’s happening,” Tung said, chuckling, before giving his summation. “To me, it’s I die or freedom will die. Well, freedom is not going to die. That’s what I believe.”
