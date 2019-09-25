MURRAY — One can probably not blame area band directors for looking at the weather forecast for Saturday more than a few times a day this week.
They know how important it is, because Mother Nature let them down one year ago this week. That was when one of the most anticipated marching band competitions in the Southeast, for one year anyway, was canceled – the Festival of Champions at Murray State University.
“Yeah, it was a pretty big upset for us, that’s for sure,” said Calloway County High School Director of Bands Dr. Derek Jones this week, remembering the disappointment of his band, as well as many others receiving the news that heavy rains of that day were not only going to force the cancelation of the first round of performances on the artificial turf field of Stewart Stadium, but that the finals performances were also being wiped out.
It is believed that 2018 marked the first and, so far, only time that the event that has come to simply be known by the letters “FOC” has been called off without a single band having performed.
“That was bad on a few fronts for us, but the biggest thing for us is that it meant we’d only had two (judges) readings up to that point. You count on getting two readings (at FOC) so instead of four, we only had two in getting ready for the quarterfinals of the state.”
Calloway and crosstown representative Murray High both have had strong recent success in what Murray High Director of Bands Tim Zeiss refers to as a home contest for both bands. Zeiss has guided the Murray High Tiger Band to two FOC titles, one in 2012 and the other in 2015. It was a year later, 2016, that Jones and his Calloway County Laker Band claimed the FOC title.
“It’s a fun week for us. In fact, we’ve talked about it being one of our two big weeks of the year, the other being state week,” said Zeiss, whose group has won the last two Kentucky Music Educators Association Class A state championships. “We actually were talking about it (Monday) when it comes to the importance for both us and Calloway of it being a home show, really.
“It’s a unique advantage for both of us to be right in our backyards (each school’s band practice field is within a drive of 10 minutes or less from Stewart Stadium) where we don’t have to drive very far to get a good judging panel.”
Judges come from throughout the country to provide critiques to the competitors. Jones said that information is not only received on the day of the event and the few days following, but actually influences what, if any, tweaks may be added to the show moving forward.
Then there is the feeling of winning it. Laker Band field commander Oscar Vazquez said he still vividly remembers the night Calloway walked out of Stewart Stadium the champion.
“That was amazing. It was so great to be part of that,” Vazquez said. “I remember our seniors being so excited and, as someone who was younger, the biggest thing for me is that we younger ones had helped make them so happy. They were so proud of us.”
Murray High senior trumpet player Will Carter said FOC makes him think about his father, Philip, who also played trumpet with the Tiger Band in the 1980s.
“The thing was, he marched before 1986 (before the KMEA began having state competitions). When I think about FOC, this is what his (equivalent of state finals) was,” Will said. “It is kind of the legacy of it. State is a thing by itself, but (FOC) is what I consider to be the seniors’ contest. State is for everybody, but when you think about FOC, it’s one of those things where you say, ‘After this, you’re going to be the people in the stands cheering everyone on.’”
As always, this year’s FOC lineup is loaded with powerhouses. From Tennessee, there are Union City and Collierville, both renowned for their band traditions. From Arkansas will come always-strong Paragould, while Indiana will bring a solid outfit from Evansville’s Reitz High School. In all, 14 bands will battle for the title, starting with preliminary performances at 11:30. Finals will begin at 5 p.m.
However, this year’s event will include a band that has the distinction of having won the most state championships of any Kentucky band, Adair County, winner of 27 KMEA titles. Zeiss said Tuesday that, to his knowledge, the last time he can remember Adair coming to the FOC would have been sometime in the 1980s.
Murray High will be the first of the local representatives to hit the field at 12:15, followed by Calloway at 1 p.m.
