MURRAY — For ham radio operators, this weekend is the equivalent of the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl and the World Series all rolled into one.
And after the COVID-19 pandemic took it away last year, Amateur Radio Field Day is being anticipated with added enthusiasm by the members of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club. The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arboretum at Murray State University and will continue for 24 hours into Sunday.
“We are very excited about having it back,” said the Murray State Club Press/Media Officer Richard Palmer, whose group did participate in this international activity last year, but not in its usual way. Several members stayed at their homes, while a small group set up at Cherokee Park inside Kenlake State Resort Park at Aurora.
Palmer said it did not have the same feel because something was missing — visitors.
“When we have it (at the Arboretum), it is always open to the public and, yes, we’ll let them talk on the radio. We always have one station set up that is just for that and our members will help anyone who wants to try that,” he said. “Who knows? You may end up talking to someone from the other side of the world because this does involve operators in other countries too.
“And we will work with kids too. We love having kids out for this and it’s really fun to see them light up when they find someone on the other end.”
All fun aside, though, this is very serious business. Ham radio operators are the first line of communication for communities in the event of a wide-reaching power outage in the wake of a storm or other natural disaster and Palmer said this is treated as a large exercise, along with being a competition to see which groups can make the most contacts.
“We can talk to (the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in) Frankfort and tell them what all we’re seeing down here, so they can mobilize help for us. Without us, they wouldn’t be able to know,” Palmer said “And we will be treating this just as we would if we were broadcasting in that type of situation. We won’t be plugging any equipment into the wall. We’ll be using portable generators and solar panels and other means of generating power.”
The setup for this weekend’s Field Day will be at the main Arboretum pavilion off Hickory Drive.
