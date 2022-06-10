MURRAY – In a listening session with law enforcement officers and public officials Thursday, former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman focused on the state’s drug problem and made his case for becoming Kentucky’s next attorney general.
Personnel with the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University Police Department, as well as officers from adjoining counties and local prosecutors, met with Coleman at the Miller Courthouse Annex. Coleman was the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021, and he recently filed to run for the Republican nomination for attorney general after current Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced plans to run for governor. In introducing him, Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said Coleman is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the UK College of Law. Foust said he has western Kentucky roots because his parents are from Mayfield and graduates of Murray State University.
Coleman recalled visiting his grandparents in Mayfield as a child and said he always enjoys being in western Kentucky, but the last time he was here, May 21, was not a good day. That was the day of CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash’s funeral, and, nodding to the uniformed officers that were listening from the back of the room, Coleman said Cash’s sacrifice was a reminder of the risk law enforcement officers take every day.
“Two weeks ago, I sat in the stands and watched this community mourn one of your own, one of your finest,” Coleman said. “And if there’s anything you take away from my brief remarks, (I hope) it’s the gratitude I have for the men who are standing in the back, and it’s the depth of condolence I have for your loss and for this community’s loss. I have two brothers-in-law who both wear the gray of the Kentucky State Police, and one of them was a classmate of Chief Deputy Cash at the Academy. My brother-in-law, a Grayson County boy, doesn’t say an awful lot; he’s quiet. But he says that Jody Cash was one of the finest men that he ever met. So please know how grateful I am for what you do.”
Coleman said that as a former prosecutor, he wants to support those working on the “front lines” of law enforcement.
“The role of the Attorney General’s Office is to be the support network, the infrastructure, to provide that back room function,” he said. “… I’m seeking to serve in a role that I view as the backstop for our Commonwealth’s attorneys, our county attorneys and (law enforcement officers). The role of the AG, the power the AG, is to bring people together and encourage agencies to work together to deal with the threat that we continue to see growing for our communities.”
Coleman said everyone knows someone who has been impacted by the drug epidemic, and he said officers continue to take methamphetamine off the street every day. As bad as meth has been, though, he said fentanyl has been the biggest driver in Kentucky’s overdose deaths in the last few years. Citing data compiled by UK’s Kentucky Injury Prevention Research Center (KIPRC), he noted a 49% increase in overdose deaths among Kentucky residents from 2019 to 2020. In the study Coleman referenced, the KIPRC said the increase from 1,316 deaths in 2019 to 1,965 deaths in 2020 was the largest jump in the five-year period the center examined. Unlike the meth that has plagued rural areas in the last couple of decades, Coleman said most of what is now killing Kentucky citizens is being smuggled over the southwest border.
“That’s the reality of what we’re facing in this commonwealth,” Coleman said. “We are underwater. All of it comes from the southwest border. All of it comes from Mexico. All of it is produced by the cartels. We don’t produce the dope that’s killing our kids and destroying families anymore. When’s the last time there was a meth lab seizure where it was produced here in Callaway County? Have you seen one in the last year or two? Compare that to where we were just 10 years ago. The bad guys are getting better. The bad guys work together well and the bad guys are improving their product, their means of transmission, their marketing, their ability to get product to our kids. We in law enforcement have to get better.”
Coleman also talked about the need for AG’s office be more collaborative with local law enforcement agencies and KSP to protect kids from being targeted online and to prosecute predators, calling smartphones “the most dangerous item in your home.”
“Anyone who has kids or grandkids, if you have one of these in your house, you’re opening your door up to the world,” Coleman said holding up his phone. “And during COVID, as U.S. attorney watching federal law enforcement work with our colleagues, we saw a significant uptick in those predators using (phones) to gain access to our kids. We saw an increase in (phones) being used to perpetuate child exploitation. The AG’s Office has the ability and has units that can push back and can collaborate with the state police.”
