MURRAY – Several people were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wednesday afternoon after an SUV collided with an ambulance.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Communications Center received multiple reports at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Radio Road and KY 464. Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched, along with CCSO deputies. Upon arrival, deputies found a two-vehicle collision involving an ambulance and a SUV.
Investigation revealed that the ambulance, operated by Ryan Noel, 29, of Murray, was westbound on KY 464 crossing over Radio Road when it pulled out in front of the SUV, which was southbound on Radio Road. The EMT in the back of the ambulance, Delilah Wells, 26, of Murray, and the patient inside the ambulance, Billy Carroll, 73, of Dexter were transported by EMS for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the SUV, Charlotte Toon, 53, of Murray, and a juvenile passenger inside the SUV were transported by a personally owned vehicle to the hospital for their injuries.
