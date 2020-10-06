ALMO – A Murray woman was transported for medical treatment after her vehicle was hit by a truck on U.S. 641 North Monday evening.
Chief Deputy Jody Cash with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said CCSO was called to the scene of an accident near Almo at approximately 5:53 p.m. Monday. He said Helen Jones, 82, of Murray, was reportedly driving a blue Nissan Versa eastbound on KY 464 at the same time Chris Salazar, 61, of New Concord, was driving a white Ford F-150 southbound on U.S. 641.
Cash said Jones attempted to cross U.S. 641 and failed to yield the right-of-way. At that time, Salazar’s vehicle struck Jones’ vehicle on the driver’s side. He said the preliminary investigation indicated that Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue extricated Jones from her vehicle and she was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by ambulance. Cash said she was later flown to another hospital for treatment of injuries she received in the collision.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by CCFR, the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Emergency Management.
